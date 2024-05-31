Highlights Makhachev has a 13-fight win streak and has won six of his last seven bouts by finish.

The UFC lightweight champion has tasted defeat inside the Octagon, though, losing his second fight.

One of Makhachev's first UFC foes is still fighting at the age of 41.

Islam Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 303 on Saturday night. Should he be successful, it will be the Russian's 3rd title defense since earning the belt in October 2022.

Makhachev goes into the bout with a 13-fight win streak, dating back to 2016. The defending champion has also won via finish in six of his last seven fights.

His clash with 'The Diamond' will be the 16th of his UFC career, having made his debut in 2015. We are going to turn back the clock and take a look at the current champion's first five opponents in the promotion and where they are now ahead of his main event battle against Poirier.

1 Leo Kuntz

UFC 187 - Islam Makhachev wins by submission

In 2015, Makhachev would be welcomed to the UFC by American fighter Leo Kuntz. 'The Lion' Kuntz was also making his debut at UFC 187 when he faced then-undefeated prospect Makhachev. The Russian was just 23 when he stepped into the Octagon that night and showed that he was the superior fighter in the bout. He showed off his elite grappling skills in his first UFC appearance, earning a second-round submission over Kuntz.

Kuntz would only go on to have one more fight in the UFC, which ended in a split decision loss. Following his departure from the organisation, the American would earn one win and one loss in Road FC. This was then followed by a five-year absence from the sport, before returning with a win in North Iowa Fights. Kuntz speaking in an interview said the time away was due to complications posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, Kuntz has no scheduled professional MMA bouts.

2 Adriano Martins

UFC 192 - Adriano Martins wins by knockout

Makhachev would go into his second UFC bout with a 12-0 undefeated record, just a month shy of his 24th birthday. In his second outing, he would face Brazilian Adriano Martins. Ahead of their bout, Martins had a UFC record of 3-1, with his only loss coming against company legend Donald Cerrone. It would only take the Brazilian just under two minutes to hand the Russian his first professional defeat. A looping, counter right-hand would see Makachev hit the canvas with the referee stopping the fight immediately.

Martins could not build on his win against the undefeated prospect. Back-to-back UFC losses would see him depart the organisation, before suffering a further three defeats in various fighting promotions. In March of 2024 however, Martins would get his first career win since the Makhachev knockout. Fighting at Kongs Fighting Championship 2, he earned a split decision victory to move his professional career to 29-12.

Related Meet the Only Man to Ever Beat UFC Champion Islam Makhachev There was a lot of expectation for the Brazilian following his devastating win over Makhachev.

3 Chris Wade

UFC Fight Night 94 - Islam Makhachev wins by unanimous decision

Makhachev would look to bounce back from his first professional loss against Chris Wade, who was 3-1 in the UFC going into the bout. Despite a hardened effort from Wade, it would be Makhachev who returned to winning ways against the American.

Following the Makhachev loss, Wade would only fight one more time under the UFC banner, earning himself a win. Following this, he would move to the PFL where he would compete in various playoffs and annual seasons. Currently, Wade has a record of 11-7 in the PFL. He last competed in August 2023, where he lost a split decision to Gabriel Alves Braga. 'The Long Island Killer' is expected to return to action in the PFL in 2024. Wade is also the co-owner of both clothing brand Long Island Strong and martial arts training facility Long Island MMA Gold's Gym.

4 Nik Lentz

UFC 208 - Islam Makhachev wins by unanimous decision

In February 2017, Makhachev would look to earn back-to-back wins against 'The Carny' Nik Lentz. The fighter from Texas would be making his 18th appearance in the UFC, having previously faced the likes of Charles Olivera (x2) and Chad Mendes. However, it would be the Russian who got the win according to the judge's scorecards in a dominant performance.

Lentz would fight another seven times in the UFC. Following the Makhachev loss, he would earn three losses and face defeat four times. He ended his UFC tenure with a three-fight loss streak against Charles Olivera, Arnold Allen and Mosvar Evloev. Following his bout against Evloev in January 2021, he announced his retirement on social media. He explained part of the reasoning behind his retirement was due to his he "lost about 40%" of his vision. Following his retirement, Nik Lentz became a coach at MMA gym Kill Cliff.

5 Gleison Tibau

UFC 220 - Islam Makhachev wins by TKO

The fifth fight of Makhachev's UFC career would be against Brazilian fighter Gleison Tibau. Six years previously, Tibau fought friend and training partner of Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight is known for being one of the toughest tests of 'The Eagle's' career. Despite landing more significant strikes and one takedown to none, Tibau came out on the losing side according to the judges.

However, Makhachev would not face the same difficulties as Khabib when he faced the Brazilian. It was a quick night at the office for Makhachev, with Khabib in his corner, as he landed a heavy left-hand to knockout Tibau. The win would be Islam's third in a row, a winning streak that would eventually extend to 13 ahead of his title bout with Poirier.

Tibau's fight against Makhachev was his 21st in the UFC. He would have just one more fight in the promotion before leaving with a 16-12 UFC record. Following the departure, Tibau would fight for a number of different promotions, including a 2-3 stint in the PFL. Despite the fact that Tibau is turning 41 this year, he is still an active professional fighter. Now boasting a professional record of 37-19, his last fight saw him pick up a split-decision victory in the debut event for the Japanese fighting promotion Top Brights in January 2024. Tibau featured as the headline fight, gaining his first victory since 2021.