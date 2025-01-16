LOS ANGELES — Islam Makhachev shared on Wednesday a hilarious story about MMA teammate Umar Nurmagomedov, with whom he competes in separate fights in a UFC championship doubleheader on Saturday, the 18th of January at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Makhachev defends his strap against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event, after Nurmagomedov challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight crown.

Nurmagomedov had previously told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters at the UFC media day in Downtown Los Angeles that Makhachev was a funny guy to have in training camps. Makhachev then showed how funny he was when he spoke to the media in a separate huddle later, recalling an issue Nurmagomedov had when they were all in San Jose together.

Islam Makhachev & Umar Nurmagomedov's professional MMA records (as of 15/01/25) Islam Makhachev Umar Nurmagomedov Fights 27 18 Wins 26 (5 KOs & 12 Subs) 18 (2 KOs & 7 Subs) Losses 1 0 No contests 0 0

Islam Makhachev's Hilarious Story About Umar Nurmagomedov

Makhachev couldn't help but smirk when he told it