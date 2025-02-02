Southampton have made a play to sign midfielder Ismael Kone late in the window, but the 22-year-old rejected the move, according to journalist Matthew Scianitti.

The Saints are battling to stay in the Premier League this season under Ivan Juric and face a difficult task to avoid relegation. A victory away to Ipswich Town on the weekend has helped their cause, and they could look to add some new additions to aid their efforts.

Attracting players to come to St Mary's certainly won't be easy considering they sit bottom of the Premier League table, but they may need to add reinforcements to give themselves a chance of survival.

Kone Rejects Move to Join Southampton

Rennes are pushing to secure his signature

According to a report from journalist Scianitti, Stade Rennes are pursuing a move to sign Marseille midfielder Kone, but English side Southampton have also made a move. Unfortunately for the Saints, Kone turned down Southampton on Sunday, so a deal is looking unlikely at this stage.

It will be interesting to see whether Juric's side can convince Kone to make the switch back to England before he finalises a move to Rennes. The 22-year-old is no stranger to playing in England having plied his trade for Watford in the Championship before joining Marseille.

Kone, described as 'phenomenal' by Radio-Canada Sports, has struggled to make a significant impact since his move to the Ligue 1 outfit. The Canadian international joined Marseille in the previous summer transfer window, but he's made just eight Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Southampton undoubtedly need to add bodies to Juric's squad before the window slams shut if they want to increase their chances of staying in the division, but it's going to be tricky to beat clubs like Rennes to signatures. With the risk of relegation high, players are going to need plenty of convincing to sign on the dotted line at St Mary's Stadium.

