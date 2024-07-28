Highlights Ismaila Sarr looks set to join Crystal Palace on a five-year deal from Marseille.

Palace had been targeting moves for Emile Smith Rowe and Antonio Nusa but look set to miss out.

Smith Rowe looks set to join Fulham for around £35m, with Sarr Selhurst Park bound for less than half of that fee.

Ismaila Sarr has agreed on a five-year deal to join Crystal Palace from Marseille, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT

The club had considered multiple options to bolster the flanks of their attack, namely Club Brugge wide man Antonio Nusa and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, but have now settled on Sarr as Smith Rowe nears a move to Fulham.

Sarr, 26, made 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille last season after signing from Championship side Watford in July 2023, but a swift return to England now appears a formality, as Romano reports that personal terms are agreed between player and club on a five-year deal, as long as an agreement between Palace and the French side.

Oliver Glasner's side were searching for winger reinforcements in this window following the sale of talented Frenchman Michael Olise to Bavarian heavyweights Bayern Munich, and are now closing in on their selection of Sarr.

Sarr On the Verge of Palace switch

The 26-year-old has agreed a long-term contract at Selhurst Park

Sarr - labelled as an "extraordinary guy" by manager Jean-Louis Gasset - is nearing a move to Crystal Palace on a five-year deal.

The Senegalese wide-man is renowned for his pace, and was a star man for Watford throughout his four-year spell there, notably scoring a winner against Liverpool that ended their lengthy unbeaten run on the way to the Premier League title in 2019/20.

He is now set for a return to England after just a year away. The fee, according to Romano, is likely to be around €15m.

The club had also considered a move for tricky Danish winger Antonio Nusa and reputable English talent Emile Smith Rowe, but have opted for the experience and cut-price of Sarr over Nusa, with Smith Rowe closing in on a transfer to Fulham.

Speaking on the deal, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They considered Nusa. They also wanted Smith Rowe, he was one of the priorities, but he [Smith Rowe] is now close to Fulham, and so now the negotiation with Ismaila Sarr is concrete. "They have an agreement with the player on a five-year deal, so everything is okay between Sarr and Crystal Palace."

Smith Rowe Nearing Fulham Switch

Crystal Palace miss out as Cottagers close in on club-record deal

While Crystal Palace are set to sign Sarr, one of their priorities was Arsenal man Emile Smith Rowe. He is now nearing ever closer to a club-record switch to Fulham, believed to be in the region of £35m with add-ons on top of the price.

Smith Rowe was not selected for Arsenal’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Bournemouth in California on Wednesday, with Mikel Arteta opting to field a young group of players for their opening pre-season tour contest.

The Arsenal boss hinted after that game that Smith Rowe, who was limited to just 346 Premier League minutes last season, including three starts, having been troubled with an injury to his knee at the end of 2023, could be on his way out.