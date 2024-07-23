Highlights Ismaila Sarr has agreed a four-year contract with Crystal Palace.

Negotiations are ongoing between Marseille and Palace.

Palace will have the option of a further year in Sarr's contract.

Crystal Palace have now agreed personal terms in principle with Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr, with the two clubs negotiating a transfer fee, according to The Athletic's Adam Leventhal.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window, adding another attacking player was always going to be a priority for Oliver Glasner's recruitment team. Daichi Kamada arrived through the door on a free transfer, but Glasner could be looking to bring in another body.

Palace Agree Personal Terms With Ismaila Sarr

Negotiations are ongoing

According to The Athletic, Palace have now agreed personal terms with Sarr for a four-year deal with the option of an additional year. Marseille and the Eagles are yet to agree a transfer fee, with negotiations currently ongoing. It appears that the Ligue 1 outfit could be open to a departure for Sarr after handing his shirt number to new signing Pierre-Emile Hojberg, while also bringing in Mason Greenwood.

Ismaila Sarr's Ligue 1 statistics - Marseille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 10th Goals 3 =2nd Assists 4 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 8th Match rating 6.73 =10th

Sarr, who scored an 'outrageous' goal for Watford before leaving England for Marseille, might feel he has some unfinished business in the Premier League. Reporting on Monday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Crystal Palace were in talks to sign Sarr, with Marseille rejecting their opening proposal. The Senegalese winger wants to return to England after leaving last summer.

Sarr only moved to Marseille at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season for a fee of around £15m, so the Ligue 1 outfit might be hoping to at least make a profit if allowing him to depart. Whether Palace would be willing to match their valuation remains to be seen, but they are in a positive situation with Sarr already giving the green light to move to Selhurst Park.

Glasner's system heavily relies on the two attackers playing behind the striker. In the second half of last season, after Glasner arrived, Eberechi Eze and Olise were tasked with playing in these roles, and the tricky duo flourished under the Austrian manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ismaila Sarr featured in 50 Premier League games for Watford, scoring 10 goals.

Crystal Palace Among Clubs Keen on Matias Soule

They face plenty of competition

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace were among the clubs interested in signing Juventus youngster Matias Soule. Leicester City, West Ham United, and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest, and Romano recently provided an update on his future.

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano confirmed that Leicester have offered a 'big amount' of money to Juventus for Soule, but the tricky star wants to join Roma. As it stands, Premier League clubs might struggle to secure his signature, but if a move to England does appeal, there will be plenty of sides ready.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-07-24.