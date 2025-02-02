Israel Adesanya will consider his future after suffering a fourth loss in his last five fights as, on Saturday the 1st of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the former UFC middleweight champion fell in the second round to a crisp Nassourdine Imavov shot.

After slumping Adesanya, Imavov pounced on him and closed the show with ground-and-pound while the veteran was in a vulnerable position. Though Adesanya appeared to express frustration with the referee withdrawing him from the bout, there was no alternative action to be taken as, had the fight been allowed to continue, it would likely have sent Adesanya into an unconscious state.

Speaking to the UFC post-fight show after his pro MMA record fell to 24 (16 KOs) against five losses, Adesanya refused to make any rash decisions about his future, and retirement, but indicated it would be a decision he'd make in the coming months.

Israel Adesanya Reacts to Nassourdine Imavov Loss

Adesanya said Imavov has forced him to think about the future