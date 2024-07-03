Highlights UFC 305 features a highly anticipated rematch between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

The rivalry between Du Plessis and Adesanya began, Adesanya said, when Du Plessis, who is South African, is alleged to have discredited other African UFC fighters.

UFC 305 takes place in Perth, Australia in August.

UFC 305, and the massive main event fight between UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and arch rival Israel Adesanya is rapidly approaching. The UFC held a ticket sale press conference on Tuesday, and the tension between the rivals was palpable.

This fight has been in the works for a while, but with Adesanya taking time off following a title loss at the hands of Sean Strickland, who went on to lose the belt to du Plessis, we finally get one of 2024’s most anticipated fights. If the stare-down from the presser was any indication of how the August 17 fight will go, we should be in for a thrilling combat contest.

Dricus du Plessis And Israel Adesanya Stare Down

The middleweight rivals showed there is no love lost ahead of bad blood bout

Watch their July 2 face-off right here:

The first promotion for this fight came at UFC 290 where Du Plessis completely dominated former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. During the post-fight interview, Adesanya unleashed a profanity-laced, emotion-charged challenge to the South African fighter:

At Tuesday's presser, Adesanya explained where the feud began, saying:

“He tried to discredit the three kings and say that he’s the real true African champion."

He continued: "And I was, like, 'It’s a weird mindset bro.’ He came in the UFC, I knew who he was a little bit, but I didn’t go, ‘Oh, who the f**** this fake dude coming in?’ I just said ‘alright cool, there’s another African in the UFC.’ But then he discredited me, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman, that ticked me off a little bit. So that’s what started this, but again I’ll finish it."

Du Plessis said this in response to Adesanya's comments:

“As far as discrediting, never discredited anybody. Stating facts. Where do I reside, what’s my personal code, where do I train, where do I live, where was I born – in South Africa.

He continued: "[I'm] still there, still training, and I won this belt from South Africa, I didn’t travel anywhere else, that was the only thing that I stated. So, never discredited anybody. Quite frankly, I don’t even care about how it rubbed him the wrong way, I don’t care."

UFC 305 Undercard

The UFC stacked their return to perth with plenty of New Zealand and Australian fighters

UFC 305 takes place in Perth, Australia, and features a stable of fighters from New Zealand and Australia. In the co-main event, we will see Adesanya’s teammate Kai Kara-France return to action after nearly a year on the shelf. Kara-France is in a must-win situation as he is coming off two-straight losses. Opposing the New Zealander will be Perth’s own and recent flyweight title challenger, Steve Erceg.

Erceg just fought UFC flyweight king, Alexandre Pantoja to a razor-thin decision and is eyeing Kara-France as a fight that puts him right back into title contention. We also get the return of Sydney’s Tai Tuivasa facing Jairzinho Rozenstruik, in which will likely end in a knockout. UFC 305 will be the UFC’s first card in Perth since UFC 284 which took place in February 2023. The event featured Alexander Volkanovski stepping up to face Islam Makhachev which set the Australian live gate record.