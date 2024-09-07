Israel Adesanya issued a statement Friday following viral footage in which he can be seen on video having an argument with another man in the middle of a street in New Zealand.

The clip, which you can see below, is filmed from the perspective of a bystander inside a vehicle. The former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya can be seen quarreling with another man on the opposite side of the street, next to the MMA fighter's McLaren sports car. It's unclear what they're talking about, what the argument is over, and what started it.

Watch the altercation right here:

Adesanya Said he Was The Victim of Racist Abuse

'I asked bystanders to call the police'

Recalling the incident to New Zealand Herald, Adesanya said: "I am extremely disappointed after an incident on Wednesday when a random member of the public stopped his car, racially abused me, and challenged me to a fight. We have been in contact with police and will be pressing charges."

He continued: "On Wednesday morning, I was leaving a cafe on Karangahape Road when a passing car slowed, and an occupant began yelling racial abuse and challenging me to fight. I smiled, waved it off, and continued to my car."

"The vehicle stopped, and the abuse continued."

"I again waved it off. The car then parked, and the passenger got out, approached me aggressively, continued his torrent of abuse, and demanded I fight him," said Adesanya. "I tried to de-escalate the situation repeatedly."

"As he got closer, I asked bystanders to call the police. He then entered my personal space, and I felt threatened. To protect myself, I became more forceful in my language and defensive. Though he paused, the abuse continued, so I left him with some choice words, cautiously moved to my car, and drove away."

"It’s ridiculous that I can’t buy a pie after training without some idiot screaming despicable things and asking for a fight while his mates film from the sidelines. Threatening violence is no joke. It’s very dangerous, and incidents like this must not be glorified online. I hope in the future people say something rather than get their phones out to film."

Israel Adesanya Suffered a Second Success Loss Recently

Veteran fighter will return to the Octagon looking to reverse a skid

One of the greatest middleweights of all time, Adesanya — for the first time in his career — suffered the second of a two-fight losing skid in August when Dricus du Plessis submitted him with a face crank in the fourth round of an incredible fight at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

It's unclear when Adesanya will return to the Octagon looking to rebound from the double setback.