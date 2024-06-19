Highlights Israel Adesanya believes Robert Whittaker will get the job done against rising star Ikram Aliskerov.

The pair are scheduled to go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia this weekend in an epic middleweight showdown.

Whittaker was due to face Khamzat Chimaev, but the latter pulled out after falling 'violently ill.'

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes Robert Whittaker will get the job done against rising star Ikram Aliskerov.

Whittaker was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however, UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that 'Borz' is out of the Saudi Arabia main event.

White emphasized that Chimaev was ill and wished him a return to good health. Following the news, pictures have emerged on social media of the 30-year-old since he pulled out of the Whittaker contest.

A member of Chimaev's inner circle uploaded a picture on social media - which appeared to show 'Borz' in a hospital bed.

However, the show must go on as Aliskerov will now step in on short notice and go head-to-head with the Aussie superstar. The Russian middleweight contender comes into the contest off the back of a TKO victory against Warlley Alves at UFC 294 last October.

Israel Adesanya Breaks Down Whittaker vs Aliskerov

The former champion was confident with his prediction

'The Last Stylebender' is very much familiar with Whittaker's game and has fought the Aussie on two occasions. Adesanya emerged victorious in the first encounter, winning via knockout in 2019 to win the middleweight strap. The rematch was a little more close, but the New Zealander went 2-0 in the series - beating 'The Reaper' via decision.

Whittaker comes into the clash with Aliskerov off the back of a slick victory against Paulo Costa earlier this year as he got back in the win column following his defeat to the current middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, last year.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Adesanya has shared his thoughts on the upcoming main event in Saudi Arabia. While Aliskerov is a tough fighter, 'The Last Stylebender' expects Whittaker to win this weekend.

“This is a banger of a fight. It’s a big step up in competition though [for Aliskerov]. Rob is a former champion, Still on the hunt, still dangerous. I’m picking Rob in this fight. I think Robert is going to beat the brakes off this guy from round two onwards. I think Rob gets past round one and starts to put it on this guy, but who knows? We haven’t seen [Aliskerov] against competition like this yet. “I just know how good Rob is so I’m gonna go Rob probably in [round] three or four by TKO.”

Dana White 'Leaked' the UFC 305 Card Before Adesanya's Announcement

The winner of this weekend's main event will not get a title shot

While the winner of Whittaker vs Aliskerov will be hoping to get the next crack at the title, sadly, that will not be the case. Adesanya has revealed that he will be returning to the Octagon in August, as he challenges for championship gold at UFC 305 in Perth, Western Australia.

The Last Stylebender' will take on reigning middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis in a highly-anticipated main event showdown.

Following the news that Adesanya would be fighting on the pay-per-view show at the RAC Arena, it didn't exactly come as a surprise to UFC fans, though - after a blunder from Dana White accidentally leaked half of the main card in a video posted from the UFC 'war room'.

Adesanya comes into the bout off the back of losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland. As for Du Plessis, the current champion successfully defended his title recently - defeating Strickland via split decision.