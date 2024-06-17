Highlights Israel Adesanya has confirmed that he will be fighting in the main event of UFC 305.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared to have leaked news of Adesanya's return prior to the announcement.

The leak came while the UFC were announcing Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303.

Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will be returning to the Octagon in August, as he challenges for championship gold at UFC 305 in Perth, Western Austrailia. 'The Last Stylebender' will take on reigning middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis in a highly-anticipated main event showdown.

That Adesanya would be fighting on the pay-per-view show at the RAC Arena didn't exactly come as a surprise to UFC fans, though - after a blunder from Dana White accidentally leaked half of the main card in a video posted from the UFC 'war room'.

Dana White 'Leaked' the UFC 305 Card Before Adesanya's Announcement

Half the main card appeared to have been revealed

White spoke to the world from the room where the UFC plans their fights on Thursday evening to confirm that Conor McGregor was out of his bout with Michael Chandler later this month. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that major names were lined up for UFC 305 on a giant wall with big magnetic boards, each one dedicated to an upcoming Fight Night or pay-per-view card.

Adesanya was the biggest of all the names visible, making it clear that he was set to compete for the first time since losing to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year. While any shock value may have been removed by White's error, the 34-year-old still announced his return in grand style.

Posting a promotional poster to his Instagram in which he was wearing the UFC's new golden title fight gloves, Adesanya wrote:

"The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet. The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone."

The mention of Africa refers to the fact that UFC 305's headline contest will see Nigeria's Adesanya square off with South Africa's Du Plessis. The pair faced off in the cage following Du Plessis' victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. However, Adesanya lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney, allowing Dricus to challenge and defeat Strickland for the title at UFC 297.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Israel Adesanya has lost two of his last three UFC bouts - and enters his UFC 305 championship bout on the back of a defeat.

Other Bouts That Could Happen at UFC 305

Other fighters whose names were spotted in White's social media post included Song Yadong, Jack Della Maddalena, Steve Erceg and Drakkar Klose. The mention of 'JDM' is a curious one, since he had said that he won’t be competing at the event in a recent Instagram post.

MMA Mania report that Erceg is set to take on Kai Kara-France in a trans-Tasman battle. Dan Hooker, another popular New Zealand fighter, appears to be on track to also compete at UFC 305, with talks of a lightweight bout against Drakkar Klose gathering pace.

Talking to Combat TV, Hooker said: “I don't care if they're ranked, unranked, higher, lower, left, or right. I just want to be [fighting] on that date.

"You know, like, Kai [Kara-France] is on it, Izzy [Israel Adesanya] is on it. I just want to have fun with my mates. It could be absolutely anyone. Just that date, I'll fight any man. Then I get to sit back, pop a beer, watch Kai fight, watch Israel fight, and have a good night out with my mates," he added, seemingly confirming the presence of Kara France on the event.

Casey O'Neill vs. Tereza Bleda and Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes are the only confirmed fights for the card at present, aside from the main event.