Adesanya lost his most recent fight against Sean Strickland, but he has since hinted that he will be back in action soon.

There is speculation that Adesanya and Alex Pereira could have a highly anticipated third fight, possibly at UFC 300, which would be in the light heavyweight division.

A new photo of Israel Adesanya in training has emerged online, and it's safe to say he is looking incredibly jacked ahead of a potential jump up to the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

'Izzy' lost his most recent fight against Sean Strickland, which came back in September of last year, a bout that went the whole five rounds and saw the latter win via unanimous decision. Strickland was also awarded Performance of the Night for his efforts against the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

Adesanya stated after that fight on New Zealand's "The Rock" radio show that he doesn't plan on fighting for a long time, but he performed a bit of a U-turn on that claim in December, stating that UFC fans will 'see him soon.'

Israel Adesanya to move up a weight class

It is possible that he will make the move up to the light heavyweight division for his next fight. Two-time opponent of his Alex Pereira made the jump up to the light heavyweight division in April 2023 and has so far beaten Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. That victory made him the division champion.

With UFC 300 coming soon in April 2024, some speculate that it could be one of the headline bouts at the milestone event. This would be their third fight against each other in the UFC and, as they stand at one victory apiece, it makes sense to round out the trilogy with a fight. Before their days in Dana White's company, they had previously fought each other twice, at Glory of Heroes 1 and Glory of Heroes 7 in 2016 and 2017 respectively, with the Brazilian winning on both occasions.

Adesanya did admit that he would want to fight him for a third time if Pereira became the UFC's light heavyweight champion.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Before that fight, he said: "If I were to bet money on it, no, I don’t think it happens. 205, I’ve been there, it’s hard. If he wins the 205 belt, though, they might give him a fast track like they did with me, and then they’re going to have a magic, crazy, f****** epic fight at 205 with me and him. That will be us for the fifth time.”

In his post-fight interview after winning the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, Pereira called Adesanya out, saying: “I’m not the type of guy to call people out, but there’s a guy that back in the day did some interviews and said I was a guy who was just going to stay in the bar. That motivated me. He rescued me from a bar to be here today.

"This guy said he just wants to come back and fight in 2027. I think he’s a very talented guy. It’s a waste of talent, so I want to rescue him too, to come here and fight. I know that I’m not going to do what he did to me too and make me fight three times to fight him at middleweight. I know it’s a guy we have a lot of history. I want to make this fight happen. Adesanya, come to Daddy.”

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor III, and Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate III would be on the dream card for UFC fans at UFC 300, so why not make it a trilogy of UFC trilogies with Adesanya vs Pereira III?