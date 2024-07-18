Highlights Israel Adesanya is gaining praise from teammate Dan Hooker for his size and power ahead of UFC 305.

Ahead of his highly anticipated Octagon return at UFC 305 against Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship, Israel Adesanya is receiving high praise from his teammate, UFC lightweight, Dan Hooker.

According to his teammate, Hooker, 'The Last Stylebender' has put on a lot of size ahead his return to the Octagon and is "hitting like a truck."

Dan Hooker Full of Praise for Israel Adesanya Ahead of Octagon Return

Hooker said that Adesanya is looking big and powerful ahead of his UFC 305 title shot against Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya is currently on the longest hiatus of his UFC career. Following the loss of his UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland last September at UFC 293, 'The Last Stylebender' decided to take some time out of the Octagon following a five year UFC career where he has not been inactive at all.

During a press conference several weeks ago to promote that tickets were now on sale for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, Adesanya spoke about how he needed the time away from the Octagon for both his mental and physical wellbeing and he visibly looked a lot bigger and healthier than he has done in recent years where he has seemingly done nothing but train and fight with no real chance at having some down time in his career.

Israel Adesanya's City Kickboxing Teammate, Dan Hooker, has revealed that the two-time UFC middleweight champion has put on a lot of size and is "hitting like a truck" ahead of his highly anticipated grudge match against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 in just a month's time. Hooker spoke to Submission Radio and was full of praise for Adesanya.

I can’t even bother sparring him at the moment. Like the way he’s hitting me, I think he’s like 105 kilos. I’m just like, f*****g just kick, like, just kick me in the leg. And I was like ‘ah get f****d’. I was just like, nah. Yeah, like that. He’s had some time off. He was carrying some injuries. He spent a lot of time just packing on some size and like a lot of strength, bro. And he’s just he’s hitting like a truck man. Yeah. I can’t even be bothered sparring him, like he’s hitting too hard. So I can’t wait until he can get out there. So if you think you can just walk in his front door and raid his fridge, I think you’re in for a rude awakening.”

Power and size is something which Adesanya hasn't been lacking throughout his UFC career so it will be interesting to see if after a weight cut, Adesanya can retain the power and size he has been carrying through his training camp so far.

Israel Adesanya Returns at UFC 305

The UFC returns to Australia next month with a stacked UFC 305 card

The UFC makes their return to Australia next month on Saturday the 17th of August with a card which features Oceania's best talent and a huge grudge match main event for the UFC middleweight championship between reigning champion, Dricus Du Plessis and challenger, Israel Adesanya who is attempting to become a three time UFC middleweight champion. The card also sees the return of popular heavyweight Tai Tuivasa as well as a huge flyweight clash between Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg and an exciting lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker.

The full UFC 305 card as it stands:

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Israel Adesanya - UFC Middleweight Championship

Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker

Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg

Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates

Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker

Casey O'Neill vs Tereza Bleda

Joshua Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos

Jack Jenkins vs Gavin Tucker

Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes

Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Santos Aguilar

Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn