Highlights The rivalry between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya may have started in kickboxing but has escalated into unforgettable UFC match-ups.

Pereira has been dominating MMA with his knockout power, and headlining prestigious events like UFC 300.

Adesanya was ringside for Pereira's viral win over Jamahal Hill — and his live reaction was caught on camera.

For many years now, there has been a fire burning between current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya. These two elite strikers are technicians when it comes to their kickboxing skill set, and it’s always fireworks when they meet in the ring, or the cage.

Before they joined the UFC, Adesanya and Pereira met twice on the GLORY Kickboxing circuit. In their first match, it was a close decision victory for the Brazilian striker, but he made it certain with a knockout in their second match. And so, when Pereira joined the UFC, it wasn't long before Dana White matched them not once, but twice. Fans, now, may long for a trilogy bout as this series of fights continues to deliver.

UFC 281 & UFC 287

The first UFC fights between Adesanya and Pereira were instant classics

After Pereira climbed the middleweight ladder to get to Adesanya at UFC 281, there was so much hype and unanswered questions about how good “Poatan” really was.

The first round started with tension in the Madison Square Garden air as these longtime rivals got to grips with each other's evolved styles. Adesanya stunned Pereira right at the buzzer, but the stoic fighter battled back to get an incredible fifth-round stoppage and became the first middleweight to beat “Stylebender” for a total of three times.

In their very next fight, at UFC 287, Pereira came out relaxed and confident, but Adesanya was primed and ready to finally get revenge. In a genius move to lure his Brazilian counterpart in, Adesanya played possum with his back foot on the fence and let Pereira punch till an opening presented itself, and oh, did it! Adesanya’s strategy paid off, and he earned the 2023 Knockout of The Year and though he satisfied his thirst for revenge, he is still down 3-1 on their running scoreboard.

Pereira, meanwhile, is not letting his foot off the gas anytime soon as he is rapidly collecting titles for his mantle.

Adesanya Reacts to UFC 300 Event

Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill to close out a spectacular show

Pereira’s star power is now undeniable. After just eight UFC fights, the man has become a two-division champion and has headlined four UFC pay-per-view events, including UFC 300 — a milestone for Mixed Martial Arts.

After an emotional week in front of cameras, Jamahal Hill finally got his chance to fight Pereira. Early on, just a few leg kicks and the fight for distance control was the only bit of action, but after a low blow by Hill that led to a lapse in focus, Pereira again landed his signature left hook. After the huge punch, the Brazilian champ swarmed his opponent with hammer fists and then performed a viral celebration to go along with the victory.

Pereira’s performance was incredible, and it left Adesanya — who was in attendance — speechless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 36-year-old Pereira now has eight knockouts from 10 wins and 12 MMA fights, in total.

Pereira vs. Adesanya 3?

A third fight between these active legends would be epic

It is unclear if Adesanya wants to move up to light heavyweight to challenge Pereira or not, but he has stated on the MMA Hour that he is done with the rivalry after he scored a sole win, and has mentally moved onto a fight against current UFC middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya picked Hill over Pereira to win the fight, but after the champ’s flawless knockout, could Adesanya have a change of heart? The MMA trilogy would generate massive numbers at the box office, and go down in the history books as one of the greatest combat sports rivalries of all time.