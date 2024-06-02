Highlights Israel Adesanya saw a hefty sum go up in smoke as Deontay Wilder fell to a crushing defeat in Riyadh.

The UFC superstar also lost big betting on boxing back in April.

Wilder's loss was so emphatic that he could well retire from the sport.

Deontay Wilder suffered a devastating knockout at the hands of Zhilei Zhang in the main event of Saturday night's Queensberry vs Matchroom '5v5' event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 38-year-old was sent crashing to the canvas in the fifth round by a big right hand from his Chinese foe and was mercifully saved from taking any more punishment by the referee a few seconds later.

The loss was a massive blow to 'The Bronze Bomber', who has now lost four of his last five fights and may be having serious thoughts about his future in the sport. Wilder's defeat was also a bitter pill to swallow for former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya - after he placed a large pre-fight wager on the dangerous slugger to return to form in style at the Kingdom Arena.

Israel Adesanya Loses Five-Figure Bet After Deontay Wilder's Knockout Defeat

The American looked a shell of his former self in Riyadh

There was a time in the recent past where placing a bet on Wilder to win a fight by knockout would not have been a particularly risky proposition. After all, prior to Saturday's meeting with Zhang, the Alabama native had recorded stoppage victories in all but five of his professional contests.

Seemingly confident that Wilder would rediscover his fearsome power against Zhang, Adesanya shared an image of his $10,000 punt on the former WBC Heavyweight Champion to finish his giant foe inside the scheduled distance. 'The Last Stylebender' would have banked a cool $26,500 if his prediction had been correct.

However, it wasn't to be, and Adesanya likely knew his fate from a fairly early stage of the contest. Wilder looked uncharacteristically hesitant to engage with Zhang in the opening minutes of the fight - and he withdrew even more into his shell after shipping a stiff shot in the second round.

Deontay offered so little attacking intent that Zhang put his foot on the gas even more in the third round, catching his adversary at will. Wilder's meek resistance was ended in the fifth session, when 'Big Bang' floored him, destroying both 'The Bronze Bomber's' chances of victory and Adesanya's bet.

While he's not quite considered to be as 'cursed' as Canadian rapper Drake when it comes to jinxing sportspeople, Saturday's bout marked the second time in less than two months that Adesanya has lost money on a major boxing match. Back in April, the Nigerian reportedly placed a $20,000 bet on Devin Haney to knockout Ryan Garcia in their super-lightweight grudge match in New York. Not only did Haney not stop Garcia, but he didn't even take home the victory.

Adesanya has been out of the Octagon since losing to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 although another crack at middleweight gold, against current champion Dricus du Plessis has been rumoured to be in his future. Whatever his professional career holds, though, recent results suggest that the 34-year-old is far better suited to fighting than gambling.