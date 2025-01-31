In his preparations for UFC Fight Night 250 this weekend, Israel Adesanya named his top five fighters of all time in his ‘Mount Rushmore’ of MMA. The Nigerian was asked the question by a member of the press at the UFC Saudi Arabia media day ahead of his main event bout, and The Last Stylebender did not have to take too long to give his answer.

In response to the question, Izzy didn't give a top four, so a Mount Rushmore, he instead gave a top five, saying: “Mount Rushmore, I'll give you, again, Demetrious [Johnson], Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, I'll say Conor [McGregor] because of the impact he had in the game, and I want to put GSP [Georges St-Pierre] up there as well just cause of the champion he was in and out of the Octagon. But again, that can switch.”

While most of the names here are not necessarily a shock, Adesanya did explain that the list is not set in stone and can easily change with his mood.