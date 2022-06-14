Highlights Israel Adesanya's net worth in 2023 is huge, thanks to his significant fight earnings and various sponsorships and endorsements.

Adesanya has built a sizable brand and online presence through content creation, including social media and YouTube, which has contributed to his wealth.

Despite recent setbacks in his fighting career, Adesanya's financial success and potential for future income streams indicate that he is likely set for life after his UFC career.

Israel Adesanya is one of the most exciting, dynamic and charismatic fighters on the UFC roster, but what is The Last Stylebender’s net worth in 2023? The middleweight contender has become one of the biggest stars on the books of Dana White's promotion, and has signed a new mega-money deal which represents his rise where he has previously stood as the king of the division.

Adesanya has also been generating huge wealth as a content creator where he has amassed a huge amount of followers on social media and his YouTube channel, where he releases behind-the-scenes footage from his life as a UFC fighter. This has helped him build a sizeable brand which sees him placed as one of the organisation's biggest earners after signing his most recent deal.

Here’s everything you need to know about Israel Adesanya’s net worth in 2023, taking into account his UFC earnings, sponsorships and more.

Who is Israel Adesanya?

'The Last Stylebender', Israel Adesanya, is a UFC middleweight who has risen up the ranks and reigned as a two-time champion in a dominant spell for the Nigerian. Adesanya has already hit new heights in the footsteps of some of the most successful champions in the division, and will be looking to take further steps to secure his legacy by winning the title at a third time of asking.

Adesanya has also become known for his love on anime, and he has even dipped his toes into acting, as he celebrates his passions with a huge alternative fanbase. He still maintains he has several goals to achieve in the sport, which could include a renewed push for the light-heavyweight title and a potential UFC fight in Africa, which has been subject to interest.

Israel Adesanya's early MMA and kickboxing career

Adesanya's career began at the age of 18 where he began training in kickboxing, before deciding to pursue a full-time stint in combat sports three years later. He began working out of City kickboxing in New Zealand, and rose to an incredible amateur record of 32-0 which earned him huge plaudits and showed his varied mixed-martial arts skillset.

He turned over to the professional ranks fighting under the promotional banners of King in The Ring and GLORY where he even formed his epic rivalry with Alex Pereira. He worked alongside kickboxing with a flourishing MMA career and signed with the UFC in 2018, having also fought in the boxing ring to a good level which could see him open up a new avenue after his time in the UFC is done.

Since then his stardom has risen to new levels, and he now is managed by the same company as UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Paradigm Sports. His clout both online and in the octagon continues to grow, and his series of feats and achievements have led to much more significant financial reward and revenue.

Israel Adesanya in the UFC - record and fights

'The Last Stylebender' has a brilliant record in the UFC with just three defeats to his name and 24 wins since 2018. This shows just quite how active the champion has been, having fought in four consecutive wins before earning his shot at Anderson Silva which propelled him to new heights with a win. This earned him his title shot against Gastelum which he won in spectacular fashion.

It was then four consecutive successful title defences for the champion, ousting the likes of Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero before choosing to step up to light-heavyweight. His title shot came against Jan Blachowicz by whom he was defeated to hand the maiden slip of his career, but he bounced back in style with three new challengers back at middleweight beaten.

Then his epic trilogy carried over into the UFC ranks as he shared the cage with Alex Pereira and was defeated for the first at middleweight. As fans had been accustomed to in his career, Adesanya refused to lay down defeated and came out swinging by bouncing back with incredible KO to a trilogy win over 'Poatan'. However, it will now be a new redemption mission, after he suffered a shock loss to Sean Strickland, and he will now need to try and regain his belt perhaps after a potential hiatus given his frequent competition to date.

Total fight earnings and full purses

It has been a hugely positive upward trajectory for Adesanya who began earning the standard $50,000 contract in his opening fights which gradually raised with every win. Surprisingly, he earned just $175,000 for his win over Anderson Silva, but this doubled for his first title win over Kelvin Gastelum. From then on in, he proved his star power and earned his first eight-figure pay-out in his win over Robert Whittaker.

His financial reward continued to improve as he earned around $1,500,000 when defending his title against Paulo Costa and in his first-ever defeat to Jan Blachowicz. In 2022, Adesanya was able to pick up a new deal which reportedly made him one of the promotion's highest earners alongside UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The likes of Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul have had their say on UFC fighter pay, but Adesanya was able to keep his negotiations private and secure a mega-money contract. The real benefits of this came in his two fights against Alex Pereira, where he was able to turn over around $4 million in purse value combined. This has now taken Adesanya's total fight earnings to in excess of $15 million in total since launching his career.

Fighter Opponent Date Event Result Base Salary Win Bonus PPV Buys PPV Payout (est) Performance Bonus Sponsorship Total Comments Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira 4/8/2023 UFC 287 W $2,000,000 $0 650,000 $725,000 $50,000 $32,000 $2,807,000 Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira 11/12/2022 UFC 281 L $2,000,000 $0 600,000 $600,000 $42,000 $2,642,000 Israel Adesanya Jared Cannonier 7/2/2022 UFC 276 W $1,500,000 $0 400,000 $200,000 $30,000 $42,000 $1,772,000 Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker 2/12/2022 UFC 271 W $1,000,000 $0 550,000 $500,000 $42,000 $1,542,000 Israel Adesanya Marvin Vettori 6/12/2021 UFC 263 W $500,000 $0 600,000 $600,000 $42,000 $1,142,000 Israel Adesanya Jan Błachowicz 3/6/2021 UFC 259 L $600,000 $0 800,000 $1,100,000 $40,000 $1,740,000 Assumed getting PPV points Israel Adesanya Paulo Costa 9/26/2020 UFC 253 W $600,000 $0 700,000 $850,000 $50,000 $40,000 $1,540,000

Adesanya has made history in the promotion in terms of sponsorships and endorsements, with his main achievement coming as he was made the first MMA fighter to have signed with sportswear brand Puma. The deal was understood to be a huge deal for his career, and represented the size of his name on the roster which he continued to boost with a partnership alongside video-game franchise Call of Duty.

His love for gaming and online content has seen him emerge as a positive influence on social media and YouTube where he has also made a great deal of revenue. Adesanya has an extremely successful YouTube channel, which as of writing boasts over one million subscribers, so it is expected he would generate a significant amount of money from his account.

Israel Adesanya Net Worth

According to SportsLens, the UFC middleweight fighter is now worth $6 Million US dollars as of writing in October 2023. He has earned over $15 million now in fight earnings, which is also set to grow as big name tests continue to pile up, although it is uncertain whether he will fight again in 2023 after an active year has seen him redeem his loss to Alex Pereira, then suffer a shock defeat to Sean Strickland.

Adesanya's wealth is likely to continue to grow given he has a series of income streams, but he even previously suggested he doesn't know himself how much he was worth, having finally asked his dad who manages his financial affairs. Irrespective of his status in the division, Adesanya is likely to be set for life following his UFC exploits, and could even generate further money from training or management in the UFC in the future.

Israel Adesanya next fight

The 34-year-old has yet to pencil in his next outing after losing in shock fashion to challenger Sean Strickland who stole his middleweight crown, and now only a few options seem to be viable for the former two-time champion. Adesanya could continue to campaign at middleweight and set his sights on an immediate rematch against Strickland, or finally settle his rivalry with Dricus Du Plessis who has frequently called out the Nigerian.

An alternative option could be to renew his attempts to become a two-weight king at light-heavyweight, where a clash with Jan Blachowicz could generate significant attention given their previous duel. It is certainly an uncertain future for Adesanya currently, but one thing for certain is that he loves competing and has always made his way back to the top.