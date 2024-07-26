Highlights UFC superstar Israel Adesanya has made his official predictions for the main fights at UFC 304 which takes place Saturday in Manchester, England.

He picked two wins for the UK fighters, as well as two losses.

Adesanya expects Bobby Green to upset Paddy Pimblett, but picks two hometown heroes, too.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken to his YouTube channel 'FREESTYLEBENDER' to give his thoughts on the UFC 304 event that takes place Saturday in Manchester, England.

Both Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall aim to defend their respective UFC titles against Belal Muhammad and Curtis Blaydes. Going through each fight on the main card, Adesanya gave his thoughts on how the top five fights will play out, as well as who will emerge victorious.

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

Adesanya's pick: Chikadze via finish

Opening the main card is England's Arnold Allen vs Georgia's Giga Chikadze. The top 10 featherweights will look to move up the division, in a fight that Adesanya feels will mostly take place on the feet. Giving his prediction for the bout, Adesanya leaned towards the style he knows better, picking Giga Chikadze. When asked if he thought the fight would reach the judges scorecards, 'Stylebender' responded; "Nah, I don't think it's going to go the distance."

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

Adesanya's pick: Rodriguez

At 185 pounds, Adesnya gave his insights into how his fellow middleweights, Christian Leroy Duncan and Gregory Rodriguez, would fare. Seemingly less familiar with the side of Englishman Duncan, Gregory Rodrigues got the nod from Adesanya when picking a winner. His reasoning behind the pick was largely Rodrigues being "pretty tough". However, Adesanya admits Duncan has the potential to "pick him [Rodrigues] apart".

King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Adesanya's pick: Green via KO

In one of UFC 304's most anticipated bouts, King Green, formerly Bobby Green, will take on Liverpool star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett. Adesanya began by describing the bout as a "big step up" for Pimblett as he takes on Green. Although he thinks that Pimblett can lean on his wrestling abilities to have success, he ultimately chooses the American fighter Green to get the job done.

"I'm going to go Bobby [Green] in this fight. I just think he has too much sauce... Style-wise, I think he's going to style on Paddy... I just think it's going to be a finish from Bobby in this one."

Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

Adesanya's pick: Aspinall via KO

Defending his interim heavyweight title on Saturday is hometown hero Tom Aspinall. He will take on Curtis Blaydes in a rematch, following an injury loss to the American in 2022. Adesanya, however, feels that Aspinall is on "another level at the moment" going into their co-main event bout.

"I'm going to go Tom [Aspinall] in this fight. I think Tom's just a weapon right now, man... I'm going to go Tom, by finish. But look, if Tom's not careful with the range, Curtis can catch him."

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Adesanya's pick: Edwards via KO

In the main event, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will look to settle the score after an accidental eye-poke resulted in a no-contest result in their first meeting. In the rematch, 'Stylebender' feels that Edwards will get the better of his rival on Satuday night.

"This seems like a bad match for Belal [Muhammad]. I'm not hating on Belal or anything, I'm just trying to see - what's his path to victory in this?.. Leon by knockout in the third round. Second or third round."

Watch the clip in full right here: