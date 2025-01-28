Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, has shared his thoughts on who will come out on top at UFC 312 between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. The middleweight title rematch, which is set to take place on the 9th of February in Sydney, Australia, is highly anticipated. This comes after an incredibly close last meeting between the pair in January 2024, where Du Plessis won via split decision.

Adesanya is currently focused on his upcoming fight against Nassourdine Imavov this Saturday, which will be his first non-title fight since February 2019, and crucial to his efforts to remain in the top three of the middleweight division, but that hasn't stopped him looking towards the future, and making his prediction for the UFC 312 main event.

Israel Adesanya Predicts Du Plessis vs Strickland at UFC 312

Izzy is backing Du Plessis to get the win

For the first time in his career, the former middleweight champion is returning to action after two straight losses. Adesanya is in a unique position to predict the headline fight at UFC 312, given he has fought and lost to both of them. He first lost to Strickland, who took his title in September 2023, and then to Du Plessis a year later. The former champion predicts that the South African will win again, though, he acknowledges that the American is always tough in fights.

He believes this rematch will be more decisive than their last fight, which was a very close decision in Du Plessis’ favour.