Israel Adesanya has put UFC on blast for seemingly trying to erase Francis Ngannou's name from the history books.

Ngannou left the UFC last year having won the heavyweight championship, and obliterated many big-name fighters like Alistair Overeem, Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Ciryl Gane with his knockout punches, or proven boxing at the elite level of MMA. After leaving UFC, he fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing, and will return to MMA with a PFL MMA fight against Renan Ferreira on October 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A cross-promotional fight between Ngannou, who remains a massive combat sports star, and Jon Jones, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, may only be the stuff of fantasy as UFC boss Dana White even appears to be loathe to talk about it to media, implying that they tried to book the bout before Ngannou left.

Recently, UFC has seemingly gone one step further by appearing to remove a mention of him during a recent promo for UFC 305 on Saturday. Adesanya, who headlines UFC 305, is displeased.

Israel Adesanya Puts UFC on Blast

The kickboxer does not like that the company appears to be erasing his friend from the history books

"You can’t erase Francis’ legacy in the UFC," Adesanya told reporters Wednesday ahead of his UFC 305 main event against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in Perth on Saturday.

Adesanya's issue with the UFC can be seen in the clips below. In the top clip, there is an edited segment for the UFC 305 Countdown show which helps promote the big pay-per-view show this weekend. In the second clip, it's possible to see how much content UFC removed, and what that content all had it common — it mentioned, or made reference to, Ngannou.

Adesanya, along with Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman, were collectively called "The Three Kings" as all fighters, from Nigeria, Cameroon, and Nigeria, were all champions at the same time. "It's part of what we've done," Adesanya said. "It’s forever in history, in stone."

UFC Tried to 'Whitewash' Ngannou

Adesanya expects UFC to put it right going forward

Adesanya said that UFC "trying to whitewash" Ngannou from the record books "is silly," even if he is now signed to a rival league in PFL MMA.

"I know he’s fighting for the PFL right now, but it’s still history. You can’t just turn a blind eye to it," he said. "I'm sure they’ll fix it eventually. This is how business goes with the UFC."

Adesanya continued: “He’s a [big] part of what we’ve done in the UFC. Right now, I know there’s competition between other promotions and the UFC and battles, but you can never erase history. The internet will always remember.

"I think they’ll fix this eventually, but it’s just a lot of chest puffing. The UFC are smart people. They’ll understand and they’ll rectify this eventually."