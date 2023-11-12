Highlights Alex Pereira defeats Jiri Prochazka to become the UFC Light Heavyweight champion, becoming the ninth fighter to win gold at two weight classes.

Pereira called out his rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 295, urging him to move up a weight class for a rematch.

Adesanya responds dismissively, showing little interest in a rematch with Pereira and focusing on recovering from his recent loss to Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya has responded to Alex Pereira following the Brazilian’s post-fight interview at UFC 295. The 36-year-old was fighting Jiri Prochazka in the main event, hoping to win the Light Heavyweight belt.

Pereira and Adesanya have a long-standing rivalry, extending back to their kickboxing days in 2016. ‘Poatan’ had beaten Adesanya in three fights between the pair, including the main event of UFC 281 to become UFC Middleweight champion in November last year.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' regained his belt in April, beating Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 to finally get one over on his rival, producing one of the coldest celebrations in UFC history afterwards too. Following the bout, the defeated champion decided to move up to the Light Heavyweight division in search of more gold.

Pereira defeats Prochazka in round two

Making his debut in his new weight class in July this year against Jan Blachowicz, Pereira won his first fight at Light Heavyweight via split decision. That was enough for him to earn a shot at UFC gold against Prochazka.

The Czech fighter was on a redemption mission of his own, however. Having beaten Glover Teixeira for the title at UFC 275, he was forced to vacate the belt because of “the worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history,” according to Dana White.

UFC 295’s main event was Prochazka’s first fight in over a year, and based on the intense stare-off he had with Pereira before the clash, he was determined to get his belt back. However, it was not meant to be.

With the fight entering the final minute of round two, Pereira dropped his opponent with a right hook, following that up with elbows to the head. Referee Mark Goddard stopped the contest as both fighters dropped to the mat, although some have disputed that the bout was stopped too soon.

Pereira calls out Adesanya in his post-fight interview

Not that Pereira cared, however. His victory at UFC 295 meant that he was just the ninth fighter in the competition’s history to hold gold at two different weight classes. He also accomplished that in record time, needing just seven fights.

After his most recent win, he then turned his attention to the future. Eager to get revenge for his loss to Adesanya, the Brazilian urged him to move up a weight class.

“I'm not the type of guy to call people out but there's a guy that back in the day [who] did some interviews and said I was a guy who was just going to stay in the bar. “That motivated me. He rescued me from a bar to be here today. This guy said he just wants to come back and fight in 2027. I think he's a very talented guy. It's a waste of talent so I want to rescue him too, to come here and fight. “I know that I'm not going to do what he did to me, and make me fight three times to fight him at middleweight. We have a lot of history. I want to make this fight happen. Adesanya, come to daddy.”

Adesanya’s response

There has been no shortage of animosity between the pair during their history, so Adesanya’s response was always going to be feisty. And indeed it was, with the former Middleweight king wasting little time in responding to his foe’s call-out.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted an image from their most recent fight, with Pereira lying on the floor following his knockout in April. Adesanya had then added the words, “lol rent free… I sleep good.”

That appeared to suggest he has little interest in a rematch with Pereira, something which he doubled down on on X with a caption referencing Frozen: ‘Let it gooooo’.

Adesanya recently lost his belt again at UFC 293 to Sean Strickland after a poor fight by his own admission. With the new Middleweight king expected to defend his new title against Dricis Du Plessis in January next year, Adesanya is likely to be spending a significant amount of time recovering from the loss. Who he fights next remains to be seen.