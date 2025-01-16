The UFC holds their first pay-per-view event of 2025 this Saturday in Los Angeles and not only is the card absolutely stacked, but the main event promises to be a bout which will showcase MMA at the very highest level. The lightweight title clash between reigning and defending champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan is their second fight, and it will be a fascinating encounter as their first bout was very close.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has made his prediction for the UFC 311 main event and believes the fight will be wrestling-heavy, calling it "WrestleMania."

Israel Adesanya Picks Islam Makhachev to Defeat Arman Tsarukyan

Adesanya believes Tsarukyan is talented but Makhachev will just be too good for him

Israel Adesanya has locked in his prediction for the UFC 311 main event, and he is backing the reigning and defending champion, Islam Makahchev. The well-rounded Russian is on a 14-fight winning streak and is getting better each time he steps into the Octagon which is terrifying for his lightweight contenders.

In a newly released video on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' was joined by his former rival, now teammate, Robert Whittaker, and the two shared their predictions for the blockbuster UFC 311 main event. Adesanya anticipates a wrestling-heavy fight and has sided with Makhachev to get the better of Arman Tsarukyan via round five submission.

“This is gonna be WrestleMania. I think they are gonna have to test each other’s wrestling because they are that good. I don’t think it’s just gonna cancel each other out. In this fight, I’m gonna go Islam. Just because he’s on a roll right now, he just seems to be getting better and better and better. Arman is doing the same as well. I was very impressed with his last fight and the way he handles the spotlight and everything. I just don’t think it’s gonna be enough to take on Makhachev. Round five, late submission."

Makhachev's most common way to victory throughout his professional MMA career has been via submission, with 12 of his 26 victories coming through that method. Despite Makhachev's always improving ground skills, Tsarukyan has not been submitted in his MMA career yet, so if the champion manages to do what Adesanya is predicting, it will be extremely impressive.

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan's professional MMA records (as of 16/01/25) Islam Makhachev Arman Tsarukyan Fights 27 25 Wins 26 22 Losses 1 3

Robert Whittaker Is Also Siding With Islam Makhachev to Defeat Arman Tsarukyan

Whittaker believes there is a big skill gap between the two fighters

Robert Whittaker sat down with Israel Adesanya to make his UFC 311 predictions, but days prior to that in an appearance on the 'MMA Arcade' podcast, 'The Reaper' voiced the opinion that he believes there is a significant skill gap between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan and he can't see Makhachev being beat right now.

“If we look at Islam’s last fight with Dustin (Poirier) and we look at Arman’s fight with Charles (Oliveira), I just feel like there is a gap. I feel like there’s a skill gap. “I don’t know. Islam is in a very good place right now. I find it very hard to see him getting defeated.”