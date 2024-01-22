Highlights Israel Adesanya's live reaction to Dricus du Plessis winning at UFC 297 has emerged and it's caused quit a stir online.

Some fans criticised Adesanya for laughing at Sean Strickland after his loss, especially after he was beaten by him just a few months prior.

There is speculation that Adesanya may fight Du Plessis at UFC 300, although both fighters' fitness and readiness have been questioned.

Israel Adesanya's live reaction to Dricus du Plessis being announced the winner over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 this past weekend has emerged, and it's quite easy to see how he felt about the result.

It wasn't just Izzy's reaction, though, that caused quite a stir online, as someone else in the video can also be heard saying (sarcastically), “what a reign, though,” in reference to Strickland’s short tenure as middleweight king. Many UFC fans were critical of the video, pointing out that Strickland beat Adesanya in 2023, where the former used his precise strikes and technical ability to dominate the fight, which led to his victory via decision.

"Why is he laughing like he didn’t get dismantled by him?" one commented, while another wrote: "No clue what’s so funny? He got wrecked vs him and now is considering a comeback?"

Video: Adesanya's live reaction to UFC 297 winner

Adesanya did, however, give credit to the new South African champion in the video, saying, “nice… good job!" Fans have speculated about the possibility of Adesanya fighting Du Plessis at UFC 300, which he referenced in the video, teasingly telling Du Plessis to “enjoy it!”

One of the burning questions coming out of this fight, however, is; who will Du Plessis fight next?

What next for Du Plessis

He could fight Adesanya next with UFC 300 being rumoured

He pandered to his fans and called out the former two-time middleweight champion after his victory was announced. “Adesanya, get your a** back in here so we can settle the score!” he said.

When previously asked about his interest in fighting Adesanya, he affirmed that he wants to go with what the fans want: “It’s not personal at all. That’s just the fight the fans want to see. I want to fight the best competition. There’s a lot of guys I’m going to be fighting, but the fans want to see Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis. There’s a lot of hype that was already built on it.

“If the fans, there’s some way they start backtracking and the fans don’t really want to see Adesanya, we don’t do that fight. It’s fine to me. I don’t care who it is. But that’s just the fight on top of my head that I think the people want to see and would get a lot of people excited."

There are mixed opinions on who would win this rumoured fight, with both fighters being very good at perceiving the movements of their opponents and adjusting their fighting styles. However, the fitness of both fighters has been questioned, with many wondering if Du Plessis’ cardio will keep up with the demands of fighting Adesanya. The Nigerian himself is also on a break from the sport, so perhaps is not completely ready to come back from his hiatus this soon.