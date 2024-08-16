Israel Adesanya has transformed himself in his attempt to reclaim his lost 185lb title. An X user named Happy Punch has posted a side-by-side comparison of the Nigerian's physique, showing his condition against Sean Strickland last year, which so happens to be the last time he stepped foot inside the Octagon, and his current shape ahead of his fight with middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Adesanya will take on Du Plessis on Saturday at UFC 305 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The X post pointed out that Adesanya has "put in work" since his loss to Strickland last year. The images clearly show that he has gained muscle, with a bigger chest and more defined abs, all due to his intense training for the fight against the South African champion.

Adesanya recently revealed that he is entering his showdown against Du Plessis with a “jacked” new physique, and has confirmed reports from City Kickboxing that he is hitting harder than ever before in his illustrious career.

Israel Adesanya is Ready for UFC 305

These revelations about his physical transformation come as several Australian fighters have commented on the Auckland native carrying a “different energy” around the UFC fighter hotel in Perth this week.

After nearly a year away from the Octagon, Adesanya claimed that he is now stronger, faster, and “feeling younger” as he prepares to face Du Plessis, who currently holds his former UFC middleweight title.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Israel Adesanya has lost three of his last seven MMA fights after initially going 20-0.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia on Thursday, the former champion also mentioned that he is heavier and more muscular than at any point in his career, after spending significant time training with High Performance Sport New Zealand – the same team behind the country’s successful 2024 Paris Olympics.

With New Zealand winning 10 gold medals in France, Adesanya is now ready to claim his own success, thanks to his intense training at the institute alongside the country's top athletes.

“I feel stronger, I feel younger,” Adesanya said. “I feel more elasticity in my tendons. (Laughs) I feel like a young Springbok. We did testing before the camp started, and then did testing again mid-camp to see where we were at – and the numbers were well up. Basically, my coaches tell me to jump and I say ‘how high’. And you do that enough times, you get jacked. But still, with the weight cut, I’m on track.”

He also addressed teammate Dan Hooker’s recent comments that he is punching with “scary” power and hitting harder than ever before. “There are always levels,” Adesanya said, nodding. “I’ve been punching sharper, so the impact is definitely more deadly. I definitely feel stronger. Sharp.”

The Middleweight Division in the UFC

The 35-year-old Adesanya lost his title to American Sean Strickland last September and subsequently took a break from the sport, citing the physical and mental toll of competing in five title bouts within 16 months. In January, Du Plessis defeated Strickland and is now set to defend his championship for the first time.

Du Plessis & Adesanya's MMA records (as of 16/08/24) Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Fights 23 27 Wins 21 24 Losses 2 3

The 30-year-old Du Plessis joined the UFC in 2020 and has won all seven of his fights, making him the first UFC titleholder from South Africa. If Adesanya defeats the champ, he will become only the second fighter in UFC history to become a three-time champion in the same division, following Randy Couture, who accomplished the feat in the heavyweight division between 1997 and 2007.