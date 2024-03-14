Highlights Replacing Jurgen Klopp will be a tough task for Edwards and Hughes as they navigate Liverpool into a new era.

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is uncertain, leading to the need for a potential successor to be identified.

Identifying areas to strengthen, including aging players with expiring contracts, will be crucial for the incoming directors.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will join Liverpool in senior roles at the end of the season. There will be several big challenges to overcome as the two men look to guide the Reds into a time that looks uncertain.

Hughes will leave his position at Bournemouth to take the sporting director role at Anfield after Jorg Schmadtke vacated the job following the January transfer window. Edwards is returning to the Merseyside-based outfit to oversee Fenway Sports Group's football operations.

But what challenges will the two men have to navigate the club through? There are reasons for supporters of the Reds to be both wary and excited and the two incoming appointments will be key to how the future of Liverpool looks. We've listed six of the biggest issues that Edwards and Hughes will need to address upon their arrival at the club.

1 Replacing Jurgen Klopp

The Toughest Task

The first and biggest task that will land at the doors of Edwards and Hughes is replacing Jurgen Klopp. The German manager confirmed in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season after nine years in charge.

Identifying and appointing someone who can fill Klopp's shoes is an unenviable challenge, such is the incredible work the charismatic boss has done during his tenure. Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim were thought to be the frontrunners for the role, but that could always change with Edwards and Hughes now being in place.

Klopp has guided the team to Carabao Cup success already in his final campaign and still has the Reds actively competing in three other competitions. Should he do the unthinkable and bow out with four trophies in the cabinet, the job to replace him becomes even more difficult.

2 Mohamed Salah's Future

Life After the Egyptian Will Need to be Considered

Another important figure who could be in the final months of his Liverpool career is the wonderful Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is adored by the Anfield faithful and ranks among the greatest players to have pulled on the famous red shirt. Speculation was rife in 2023 that Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League were prepared to spend eye-watering sums to acquire the services of the talisman.

After the 2023/24 season, that interest is expected to come to the fore once again. While it's undoubtedly a difficult thought for supporters of the club, financially it could make sense to cash in on their prize asset. The new men making the football decisions could have different views from those in charge 12 months prior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Mohamed Salah is the 10th-highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 154 goals to his name.

Searching for the ideal replacement for Salah makes sense regardless of the 31-year-old's future, as there are currently no natural back-up options for when he's unavailable. Bringing in a young player who can learn as a deputy before being ready to step into Salah's role when he does leave makes sense all around.

3 Big Stars' Contracts

Captain and Vice-Captain Will be the Priorities

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner's departures in the summer of 2023, the leadership of the Liverpool squad needed restructuring. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were named as the captain and vice-captain respectively. However, issues will soon arise should new contracts not be placed in front of the world-class duo.

Both men will be in the final season of their current contracts in the 2024/25 campaign and could leave for free in 2025 should new deals not be agreed. Both men are key parts of how the team functions both on and off the pitch and there are few doubts the club will be desperate to tie them down to fresh terms.

Salah is the third player that has a contract until 2025. This means arguably the club's three best players have less than 18 months left on their contracts. With Van Dijk and Salah both being in their 30s and earning high salaries currently, it remains to be seen how Liverpool will deal with the situation.

Liverpool Players' Contracts Expiring - Summer 2024 Player Age Contract Expires Virgil van Dijk 32 June 30, 2025 Mohamed Salah 31 June 30, 2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold 25 June 30, 2025

4 Identifying Areas to Strengthen

New Signings Should be on the Agenda

The main focus of the previous summer transfer window was to overhaul the engine room at Anfield. With Henderson, Milner, Fabinho and Naby Keita moving onto new challenges, Klopp and his team needed new midfield players and this is what the club invested in. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch have all played their part since being brought in.

The problem area for Hughes and Edwards' first season looks to be the back line predominantly. Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are both still capable full-backs, but injury issues for the pair have made their futures look uncertain. Endo has been brilliant in his debut campaign at the club also, but there is still a lack of depth in the defensive midfield role and this could come into the summer planning.

Edwards had an impressive track record of signings during his first stint at Liverpool, and Hughes did great work to build Bournemouth into a Premier League team. This is why there could be a reason for the fans of the club to be excited about the deals the two men could pursue together.

5 Ageing Players' Expiring Contracts

Thiago and Joel Matip Could Depart Anfield

Joel Matip, Thiago and Adrian will all be out of contract after the 2023/24 season, and it looks unlikely that any of the trio will be retained beyond the current campaign. Matip and Thiago have been unavailable for large parts of their careers at the club and while they are talented players on their day, it looks like time has passed them by in their Liverpool careers.

Adrian is the firm third choice behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher and is nearing the end of his career. The Spaniard does appear to have been a leader in the Liverpool camp, but his lack of minutes means it's inevitable the new directors at the club will allow the ex-West Ham shot-stopper to move onto the next chapter in his career.

Liverpool Players' Contracts Expiring - Summer 2024 Player Age Contract Expires Thiago 32 June 30, 2024 Joel Matip 32 June 30, 2024 Adrian 37 June 30, 2024

6 Identifying a New Club for FSG

The Owners are Said to be Keen on Buying a New Club

One of the big roles Edwards will undertake in his return to Liverpool will be to help the ownership identify another football club to add to their portfolio. FSG are looking to become the latest Premier League side to pursue a multi-club model.

A statement made by the Reds' American owners explained that their new CEO of Football would be heavily involved in this new project. Per the Daily Express, the statement read:

"[Edwards] will assume a broad range of responsibilities including leading efforts to identify and recruit new leadership for Liverpool FC’s football operation, and supporting the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment and acquisition."

It remains to be seen where in the world the owners look to target for their next football club with the help of Edwards. This is likely to be above Hughes' role with the club, but he will no doubt be kept in the loop with how the search progresses.