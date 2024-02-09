Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe must address several key issues following his Manchester United takeover. However, Casemiro has said that he believes the new club owner is the right man to make the Red Devils elite once again.

A lack of a coherent transfer strategy at Manchester United has seen several players join for substantial fees, with them ultimately signing lucrative contracts and then falling out of favour.

Upgrading Old Trafford and the training facilities are crucial steps in revitalizing Manchester United's infrastructure, but Ratcliffe has plans to develop both.

The arrival of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United may turn out to be the most historic and era defining event for the future of a once dominant power in European football. A power that has now gone a decade without a league title. They have had to wait even longer to rule the roost on their continent, with qualification for the Champions League no longer a guarantee.

For many, the finger has been pointed towards the Glazer family for these failings. Their failure to maintain the standards that had been set during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign has been plain to see. With the Red Devils sinking in almost every aspect of the footballing side of the business, it has now become Ratcliffe's job to steady the ship and take United back to the glory days.

It seems as though his arrival has already convinced many at the club that good times are ahead. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is one who believes that the English businessman has the right mentality and experience to guide this treasured sporting entity back to the top.

"Ratcliffe has already introduced himself to us," he told CNN. "I think with his winning mentality and his wins in all sports, it’s always very important to have people that want to continue growing.

"With his experience he’ll return Manchester United to the highest possible level. We are very hungry to learn, grow and take the club to the highest place."

But the question remains, how much needs to be fixed in order to do so? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to analyse some of the key areas Sir Jim Ratcliffe must address in order to establish Manchester United as a domestic and European threat in the coming years. Some of these are obvious and have been ignored for far too long. Others are things that may not have even sprung to mind, but could have a massive impact on the trajectory of this sleeping giant.

1 Recruitment & player sales

United in desperate need of a new structure in their transfer policy

One of the biggest issues that Manchester United have had in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era is that there has been no coherent strategy in the business they conduct in the transfer market. For many years there was. United were often a club that would buy young talent who were ready to make the step-up and develop into world-class players. On the odd occasion, those ready-made talents would be bought in to fill a missing piece in the puzzle, such as Eric Cantona or Robin Van Persie.

Under the stewardship of Ed Woodward, that concept was abandoned. Instead, it would be about buying players that a manager wanted. A manager that within two years wouldn't be at the club anymore. The plan would be torn up and a new boss with new ideas would come in and would not want to use the players he inherited from the previous manager. See Bastian Schweinsteiger's relationship with Jose Mourinho as an example.

The issue is, United would pay so much for these players, that no one would pay the asking fee to take them off their hands. They also place them on substantial contracts that are unwarranted. It left them with a bloated squad full of players who they didn't want to utilise and couldn't sell, with the likes of Anthony Martial on £240,000 per week despite barely featuring under Erik ten Hag. There have already been reports of people from inside Old Trafford believing the club hadn't been 'proactive enough' in trying to sell players, missing the boat with potential Saudi Arabia deals.

Ratcliffe must establish a clear plan of action and stop overpaying for players in desperation. Perhaps through the likes of Dan Ashworth, who has been touted for a role in the recruitment team, this can stop becoming the norm. And they also need to shift out players like Martial and Jadon Sancho at all costs, regardless of the financial hit. Doing so isn't a sign of failure on INEOS' part, but it's recognition of the mistakes of the past and letting go of them.

2 Manchester United's debt

Current debt stands at over £1billion

One area which Ratcliffe might struggle to solve with his 25% stake in the club is their financial situation. As of last year, Manchester United were reported to be in debt worth more than £1billion. With the Glazer's prone to taking out dividends payments and the debt only increasing with interest, this has severely strained the development of the football club as it struggles to keep up with modern day needs.

To his credit, Ratcliffe has reportedly told his staff that his purchase is not a money-making venture, rather a desire to win. He believes that the club will generate more money the more successful they are on the pitch, which is a method that will bring joy to the ears of every member of the Stretford End.

3 Upgrade the Stadium

Ratcliffe wants Old Trafford to be 'Wembley of the North.'

'Old Trafford is falling down' has become the latest chant to be levied against Erik ten Hag's men by opposition fans. It has become an easy joke, but one that United have not helped themselves with at all. There has been next to no development of the 'Theatre of Dreams' since the Glazer's took over in 2005. At that time, the arena was seen as being state of the art. Now, it is the home to leaks, both on the roof and in the dressing room and has fallen behind most of their rivals. The decay of the facilities matches that of the team on the pitch.

Ratcliffe is aware of this and has plans to create a 'Wembley of the North,' in other words, a stadium worthy of the rich history provided by the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law. There is currently a tug of war between revamping the current stadium, or developing an entirely new one just across the road. It is believed many prefer the latter option, which would actually be less time-consuming than trying to modernise the already prehistoric venue.

The counter to this is that United is a club built on tradition and history. Old Trafford as we know it has existed for over a century. That is something that brings pride to certain sections of the fanbase. However, as former captain Gary Neville has suggested, a reset is needed at the football club, so tearing down and starting from scratch may be the most optimal option.

4 Upgrade the training facilities

Ratcliffe potentially looking to relocate training ground

Before making any alterations to the stadium, it may be worth investing in the training facilities first. After all, this is where the players spend most of their time and is the home to improving the squad so that they can perform on matchday.

It was a big deal when Sir Alex Ferguson took his side away from 'The Cliff' and moved them to Carrington in 2000. The move allowed the players to prepare in a 'state-of-the-art' facility to help take the club to the next level. Nearly a quarter of a century later, a similar move may have to be made.

It is reported that the current location of the training ground is at full capacity and so a new venue must be found. One that has been earmarked is the High Legh Park Golf Course in Knutsford. Not only that, but it is believed that the woman who designed Leicester City's new training ground which opened in 2020, has now been tasked with a similar role at United.

5 New backroom staff

Omar Berrarda set to become United's new CEO

One thing that can't be debated is that, since Ferguson and former Chief Executive David Gill resigned from their respective roles of the football club in 2013, the running of Manchester United has been shambolic. Ed Woodward outstayed his welcome long before he eventually walked away. Richard Arnold fared little better. INEOS have already taken steps of introducing their own personnel. Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc have been brought in as new directors, but the biggest shock was yet to come.

The announcement of Omar Berrard as the new CEO of Manchester United caught everyone napping. The former Manchester City Chief Football Operating Officer made the intercity move seemingly out of nowhere and his departure from the Etihad has left many upset due to the standard of work he had set since taking that role back in 2020. This move is a clear signal of intent from Ratcliffe, showcasing that he wants the best in class to take his boyhood club forward.

Other moves are to be expected. John Murtough is seemingly hanging onto his role by the skin of his teeth. We have already mentioned Dan Ashworth, and Paul Mitchell is another figure who could find a job within United's recruitment team in the near future. If they do, it will be a continuation of the precedent set by Ratcliffe in the early stages of his reign. But, could one other man's job be at risk?

6 A new manager

Erik ten Hag possibly at risk of the sack

If there were suggestions this time last year that Erik ten Hag's future could be up in the air, you would've been laughed at. The Dutchman was about to win the club's first piece of silverware in six years and guide them to an improbable third place finish in the league. Now, things are not as settled, with United having an underwhelming start to the season and needing to pick up the pieces.

The 54-year-old has spoken openly about the positive conversations he has had with his new boss, with the pair seemingly aligned on how to take the club to the next level. That hasn't stopped rumours persisting that the new hierarchy may have their attention drawn elsewhere.

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen is under the impression that Ten Hag 'is in the final months' of his tenure and that Ratcliffe wants to give a hefty transfer budget to a new manager after not being impressed with the current manager's transfer business. Graham Potter is just one manager out of work who has been linked with the position. Whether or not Ten Hag will be sacked remains to be seen, but an upturn in form is needed in order to give him a fighting chance. No matter what, it might be wise for Ratcliffe to draw up potential options should he wish to make a change.