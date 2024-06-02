Highlights The Boston Celtics have had an easy path to the NBA Finals due to facing injured teams this postseason.

Luka Dončić's outstanding performance for the Dallas Mavericks poses a serious challenge to the Celtics in the Finals.

Adding a healthy Kristaps Porziņģis to their elite roster gives the Celtics a strong advantage, with their deep bench being a key factor.

The Boston Celtics are headed to their 23rd NBA Finals appearance. They are 17-5 in their 22 prior appearances, which is an insanely high win rate for a team in a championship series. This season, the Celtics had the best record in the NBA by a wide margin, making them the easy one seed in the East.

Despite them getting the one seed, which has the "easiest" path to the NBA Finals, they have had one of the easiest paths in recent history. They cruised through the teams in front of them this postseason, mostly due to injuries to the other teams' top players.

Because of this, the Celtics have yet to be tested this postseason, but that could prove to benefit them in their upcoming Finals series.

How it Could Go Badly

Luka and Kyrie are on a mission this season

The Western Conference Finals are in a very similar situation to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Dallas Mavericks raced out to a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves before dropping game 4. Luka Dončić's heroics are a massive reason they are in that situation, as he hit a massive game-winning three in Game 2 to win both road games.

After an utterly dominant win in Game 5, the Mavericks will be headed to the NBA Finals. The Timberwolves were able to steal game 4 in Dallas, extending the series. Although the Timberwolves were able to steal a game, they were unable to bring the same energy and lost in a gentlemen's sweep.

The Mavericks have gone through three tough series, all against top-four seeds in the west. They finished the first two series in six games, but this series looks like it could end even sooner. They did face a depleted Los Angeles Clippers team in round one, but both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Timberwolves were completely healthy.

The Celtics have had quite the opposite postseason, facing multiple injured teams, which is historically a problem for some teams. The Celtics have played a few games this postseason where they did not look ready for the games, especially in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Against a prepared Mavericks team, the Celtics could struggle to adjust to the high-powered and healthy Mavericks. Dončić has turned around his slow postseason start with incredible performances. He has been heating up since game 5 of the second-round and is in full takeover mode.

Luka Dončić's statistics first two rounds vs Western Conference Finals Category First two rounds Western Conference Finals PPG 27.3 32.4 RPG 9.7 9.6 APG 9.1 8.2 SPG 1.4 2.2 FG% 42.3% 47.3% 3P% 30.1% 43.4%

Dončić has increased his percentages, which has led to a bump in scoring, but he has also been solid defensively, leading the Mavericks in steals throughout the playoffs.

The Mavericks' pick-and-roll has decimated the Timberwolves throughout their series so far, which would also be extremely effective against the Celtics, who have only had Al Horford and Luke Kornet in their big-man rotation since Kristaps Porziņģis went down with an injury during the first round.

Making the decision between guarding one of the best players in the NBA with an open lane or falling back to defend the big man on the lob has been an impossible task for opposing teams.

Kyrie Irving has also been elite this postseason, making him and Dončić an unguardable backcourt. Although the Celtics have great perimeter defenders in Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown, asking them to guard two of the most elite players at the guard position is a tall task.

Boston Will Be Healthy and Rested

Porzingis is due to make his return

The Celtics have been looking like an elite team throughout these playoffs, going 12-2 so far. They will be adding Porziņģis to their already dominant run, which will be a huge addition, especially on offense. He could have come back during this series against the Indiana Pacers, but instead will get more rest heading into his first appearance in the NBA Finals.

Since the Celtics were able to sweep the Pacers, it gives them 10 days of rest, which is huge for their starters getting rested and Porziņģis to get completely healthy.

The Celtics are one of the teams that have an elite starting five, but due to their elite depth, they don't need to play their starters heavy minutes. Jayson Tatum is the only Celtics' starter to play over 38 minutes per game, with 40.5 minutes a game, which ranks 10th of all players this postseason.

Celtics' bench production vs other teams - 2024 playoffs Category Celtics Mavericks Timberwolves MPG 12.2 13.6 13.2 PPG 18.7 23.6 25.2 RPG 10.9 13.3 9.1 APG 3.9 4.8 6.0 FG% 49.2% 46.2% 42.6% 3P% 39.1% 36.9% 30.2%

The Celtics' bench is very solid and one of the better benches, especially when Horford is coming off the bench. Since Horford has been thrust into a starter role, their bench's stats aren't as good as normal, but they take full advantage of their opportunities with their superb efficiency. They have shot the best from the field out of the remaining teams by a wide margin.

Heading into the Finals, Horford is a clear x-factor with Porziņģis back, and with his age, it is helpful they were able to finish off the Pacers to get more rest. His addition to their bench lineup strengthens an already strong unit.

Boston is Elite Against Good Teams

Regular season proved they matched up well against elite teams

The playoffs are a completely different landscape and dynamic than the regular season, but this Celtics team has proven to be elite during both. It is hard to gauge how they would've done this postseason against completely healthy teams, but what is known is that they have dominated the competition put in front of them, which has merit to it.

They will be facing a much more battle-tested team in the Finals, as the Mavericks played three tough and physical series, so they must be prepared. They will have to come in prepared for a tougher opponent.

During the regular season, the Celtics had a 38-13 record against teams above .500, which was both the most wins in the league against those teams and the best winning percentage. They also had a 56-2 record when leading the game in field goal percentage. Their 58 games outshooting the other team was third in the league behind the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

They outshot their opponent in nine out of the fourteen games so far in these playoffs, going 9-0 in those contests. The three wins where they were outshot by their opponent all came against the Pacers, where the Celtics showed grit in the second halves and late in the clutch to pull out those wins.

They are going to face a tougher defense in the Finals, so they cannot rely on other teams folding in the clutch, but outshooting their opponent is a good strategy if they want to secure their 18th championship.