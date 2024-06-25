Highlights Luka Modric was almost moved to tears by journalist's plea to never retire after Croatia's probable Euro 2024 elimination.

Modric became the oldest Euros goalscorer in a Player of the Match performance, but a 98th-minute equaliser from Italy leaves Croatia on the brink.

Uncertainty remains over the 38-year-old's international future as he contemplates his iconic Croatia career.

An emotional Luka Modric held back tears after receiving a heartfelt message from an Italian journalist following Croatia's 1-1 draw with Italy on Monday night. The 38-year-old rolled back the years with a scintillating Player of the Match performance, recovering from a penalty miss to give Croatia the lead in his nation's final Euro 2024 group game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luka Modric's goal against Italy made him the oldest goalscorer in Euros history.

However, a 98th-minute equaliser from Mattia Zaccagni saw Italy snatch back second place and all but condemn Croatia to elimination. It's expected that this could be Modric's last act in international football, but this didn't prevent one Italian reporter from making a touching plea to the midfielder during the post-match press conference.

Journalist Begs Modric to Never Retire

In the footage below provided by BBC Sport, a dejected Modric can be seen speaking to the press after the last-gasp draw against Luciano Spalletti's men. Radio RAI commentator Francesco Repice opted to use his question time to speak glowingly of the Real Madrid legend and asked him to never call time on his illustrious career. Repice said: "Good evening, Luka. From an Italian journalist, I wanted to thank you for everything you've shown, not only tonight but throughout your career. Once again, you signed off as a top-class player, scoring despite having missed a penalty.

"I just wanted to say this to you: I'd like to ask you to never retire from your playing career because you are one of the finest players I have ever commentated on. Thank you."

The six-time Champions League winner was visibly moved by the comments, which were also met with a round of applause from the rest of the journalists in the press room. Watch the heartwarming clip below:

Modric replied: "Grazie. Thank you very much for this wonderful tribute, right from the bottom of my heart I thank you. I would also like to keep playing forever but there probably will be a time when I have to hang up my boots. I'll keep playing on, I don't know for how much longer, but thank you very much for your words."

Modric Has No Plans to Retire Now

Modric has no plans to retire immediately, with the player confirming before the European Championships that he would be extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until at least 2025. As for his international status moving forward, there is no word yet on whether the playmaker plans to step back from representing his country.

Although Modric came into this summer's tournament as one of the best midfielders in the competition, he will be 40 by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around. Should he decide to call time on what has been a stellar Croatia career, the former Tottenham man will finish on 176 caps for his country, having scored 26 goals and been a part of the side that reached the 2018 World Cup final.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/06/2024.