Highlights Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone in a drug test.

Italian journalist Fabiana della Valle speculates that Pogba's raised testosterone levels may have been caused by a supplement he took by mistake, administered by his personal doctor in America.

Pogba's agent is awaiting the results of a second sample and maintains that Pogba never intended to break any rules, while Juventus are said to be "in the dark" about the situation.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing after a positive drug test but the reason for this failure has now been reported.

Pogba was tested after Juventus' 3-0 win over Udinese on August 20 and elevated levels of testosterone were found in his system. If found guilty, he could face a ban of between two and four years.

In a statement, Juventus said: "Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August, 2023.

"The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps."

Why Pogba allegedly failed drugs test

But according to Italian journalist Fabiana della Valle, who works for the news outlet Gazzetta, the cause of Pogba's raised testosterone levels could be down to a supplement he took by mistake.

Della Valle has alleged that the 30-year-old was administered a supplement by his personal doctor in America, where doping rules are different to the ones in Italy.

Pogba reportedly informed the Juventus doctors that he had taken a substance without their permission, with the club said to be 'in the dark' about everything.

What has Pogba said?

While Pogba has not commented on the allegations, his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said she was "awaiting the second sample and cannot have an opinion before the results."

She added: "What is certain is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break a rule."

Gazzetta also report that Pimenta is considering Pogba's defence and that he has three days to produce a counter-analysis of the result to Nado (Italy's anti-doping agency) to prove his innocence.

Nado stressed that Pogba violated anti-doping rules when it found the prohibited substance "non-endogenous testosterone metabolites" in his system. The results were also "consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds."

Pogba's difficult return to Juventus

After his underwhelming Manchester United career came to an end in 2022, Juventus re-signed Pogba as a free agent last July.

Yet, though his first spell in Turin was a huge success, his return to the club has been nothing short of a disaster. Indeed, injury problems last year saw him miss virtually the entire season, including the Qatar World Cup.

Even when he returned, things didn't get any better. Pogba was dropped in March for disciplinary reasons and then sustained another injury while taking free-kicks in training.

Injury problems have plagued Pogba for years now. In fact, during his time at Man United, the midfielder missed more than 100 games due to injuries in just six years.

So far this season, Pogba has played just 51 minutes and still hasn't scored since re-signing for Juventus. But despite his injury woes, Allegri has frequently given his support to the Frenchman.

"Paul is a man, he has broad shoulders and we wait for him," Allegri said back in May.

"We won't drop him. We wait for him and we do believe in him, otherwise, we wouldn't have given him a four-year contract," Juventus' chief football officer Francesco Calvo added.