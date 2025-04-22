After initially retiring from football management, Claudio Ranieri decided to return to the sport and take charge of AS Roma in late 2024. The club was in a difficult position, having already gone through two different managers in Daniele de Rossi and Ivan Juric during the 2024/25 campaign. They needed the right man to come in and steer the ship.

They ultimately went after the former Leicester City manager Ranieri and he took the job in November 2024. While coming out of retirement to take a job at a team in turmoil, like Roma appeared to be in, presented a risk for the iconic manager, the move is quickly proving to be a very smart one for him.

Just several months into Ranieri's reign in charge of Roma, he has already helped turn the tide for the club and things are looking much brighter than they were before he arrived. Now, the Italian media have spoken out about his tenure so far and they have been incredibly positive about his impact.

Ranieri's Reign in Charge of Roma

It's been very impressive so far

At the beginning of November, Roma were in a tough situation. They had won just three of their opening 12 Serie A games and they were languishing in 12th place. Ranieri arrived and while there wasn't an immediate turnaround, with the club losing three of his first four matches in charge, things soon picked up. After losing three of his first four matches in charge, the Italian's side haven't lost since.

Their last defeat came in December against Como and they have since embarked on a 17-game unbeaten run in the league. They have climbed up to 76h in the table as a result and are just three points away from fourth and a place in the Champions League next season. It's a remarkable transformation to their fortunes earlier in the campaign and the head coach has played a key role in that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Claudio Ranieri has won 58% of his matches in charge of Roma so far

Often playing with three at the back, Roma have been brushing past teams with ease following Ranieri's arrival. They have conceded 15 goals in the league since he took charge and they have scored 34 in that same period. The Italian is famous for guiding Le