The Italian media have given their assessment of Cesc Fabregas' start to life as Como manager after the Spaniard came up against his former boss Antonio Conte, as his side took on Napoli over the weekend. Ahead of the game, Como, of which Fabregas is also a co-owner alongside fellow Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, sat four points clear of the relegation zone.

Their opponents came into the clash looking to close in on top spot as Conte's men, led by a resurgent Scott McTominay, engaged in a closely fought battle with defending champions Inter Milan. However, in one of the upsets of the weekend, it was the hosts who emerged victorious thanks to an Assane Diao winner. Following the success, several outlets and pundits spoke on Fabregas' credentials as a manager.

Italian Media Praises Fabregas' Brave Decisions

The ex-midfielder went all out for the win despite being underdogs

In the aftermath of the three points that took the I Lariani closer to safety, the 37-year-old coach was praised by punditBeppe Bergomi for his brave substitutions that ended up proving vital in his teams attempts to take all three points. As per Football Italia, the former Inter Milan man stated:

"Napoli’s first half was good. Really good. The wingers always played high up the pitch, there was big pressure. Como changed something in the opening 20 minutes of the second half; they were more aggressive. Napoli suffered. "Fabregas was brave with substitutions because he introduced a striker for a midfield and scored at that moment."

The positive sentiment was also shared by journalist Tancredi Palmeri, who took to Twitter to praise how Fabregas was able to outwit his former boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fabregas played 86 games under Antonio Conte, scoring 10 goals and managing 22 assists.

"Fabregas takes the Master's degree in front of maestro Conte," Palmeri posted. "The incredible thing is that Napoli leads by a wide margin with 9 chances to 3, but in terms of play in the Second Half there is no comparison.

"Como constantly seeks victory and domination, Napoli is only counterattack."

The victory was one of several highs for the newly promoted club this term, having already picked up impressive wins over the likes of Fiorentina and Roma.

Fabregas' Como's 2024/25 Season so Far Games 27 Wins 7 Draws 7 Losses 13 Goals For 36 Goals Against 46 Biggest Win 4-1 vs Udinese Biggest Loss 5-1 vs Lazio

