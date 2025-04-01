The Italian media have made their feelings on AC Milan striker Joao Felix clear just 11 matches into his loan spell at the club. The Portuguese forward joined the club in January from Chelsea, and after impressing with a goal on his debut, has not found the back of the net since.

His struggles have already seen him reduced to a lesser role in the team, either coming off the bench or failing to stay on past the hour mark in his last four outings. He has also felt the wrath of teammate Kyle Walker. Now, the Italian press, who have been full of praise for the likes of Scott McTominay this term, have not held back on their views of the 25-year-old.

Related Chelsea Won't Want Joao Felix Back After AC Milan Champions League Exit Felix has been on loan at AC Milan for just about a month, but it seems Chelsea fans won't be wanting him back after his performance against Feyenoord

Italian Media Slam Joao Felix

It is claimed that the striker will not return following his loan spell

Following another dismal display in the 2-1 defeat at Napoli on Sunday, where Felix started on the left-hand side, it has been claimed by Tutto Mercato that the only certainty to come out of the forward's loan spell is that it will not be made a permanent deal due to his poor performances thus far. It was claimed that Felix had to make an immediate impact after joining the club, especially since he was one of the prominent signings for new manager Sergio Conceicao, but he has failed to play any positive role thus far.

In a separate article, the move was described as a 'disaster' and that the defeat in Naples was the last chance for the striker to prove his worth—something he failed to do. To make matters worse, it was noted that Rafael Leao's introduction halfway into the contest only emphasised how poor Felix was, as his compatriot brought a different level and energy to proceedings compared to the lacklustre efforts of the former Atletico Madrid man.

However, in a further piece by Tutto Mercato, it is outlined that the former Benfica youngster's struggles are not all down to him, as it is hypothesised that it is largely due to his £113 million move to Atletico back in 2019. It is stated that Diego Simeone's side overpaid for the player, putting too much pressure on him, and that the choice of club was the wrong one for a budding attacker, as Simeone's preference is to play a more defensive-minded approach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Felix's combined transfer fees including loans add up to £169.4 million.

Related 9 Most Expensive Transfers in Football History The record for the most expensive player of all time has stood since 2017.

Felix's Performance vs Napoli by Numbers

It was a poor showing for the loanee

With Felix's inclusion in the starting XI against Napoli already being questioned, his showing hardly did anything to justify Conceicao's thought process. Though he was accurate with 100% of his passes, very few led to moments of danger, as he managed to create zero chances and played just one key pass all evening.

In fact, his total lack of involvement in the game meant that he didn't lose possession at all, purely because he was never taking enough risks to do so. He also failed to help out on the defensive end either, committing one foul and making just one block despite the fact the hosts had more of the ball.

Joao Felix's Stats vs Napoli Minutes 55 Touches 20 Passes (Completed) 18 (18) Chances Created 0 Expected Assists 0.03 Shots 0 Dribbles Attempted 0 Ground Duels (Won) 2 (1)

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 01/04/2025.