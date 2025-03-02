Joao Felix has had a funny career. Undoubtedly a brilliant talent, he sealed a £113m move to Atletico Madrid as a youngster back in 2019. In Spain, however, he always appeared to be an awkward fit for manager Diego Simeone.

A loan spell in 2023 to Chelsea saw him once again occasionally shower flickers of quality without exactly taking the Premier League by storm. Even so, the Blues saw enough to come back in for the forward in 2024 – after another loan, this time to Barcelona – sealing a permanent transfer for the Portuguese international.

After just half a season, though, with limited game time, Felix was loaned out to AC Milan. Having moved on 4 February, and now a month into his career in Italian football, it's fair to say he has been characteristically underwhelming.

Felix Started Well on Debut

But it's been downhill ever since

Felix actually had a bright start to life in Italy as the Rossoneri claimed a 3-1 victory over Roma in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. In that debut game, he came off the bench to score and leave his new set of fans tantalised.

Truth be told, that is as good as it has got for the 25-year-old as he has failed to score or register an assist in Serie A so far – starting four games, and picking up one yellow card, while winning twice and losing the two most recent matches.

Interestingly enough, his underlying stats have not been that bad – as displayed in the graphic above – but it is perhaps typical of the player that he does a lot right, without having the consistency or killer instact to turn all the promise into regular goals and assists – hence why he leaves so many frustrated.

His time in the Champions League has been just as disappointing as he played the full 90 minutes in both the knock-out round play-off matches against Feyenoord – which saw Milan dumped out of the competition, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

After the second leg, a 1-1 home draw in which he picked up a yellow card, fans online were left extremely frustrated with the Portuguese. One supporter went as far as to say he is one of 'the most overrated footballers in Europe in the last 10 years.'

Italian Media Unimpressed With Felix

"Even his own players avoid him"

While fans are often quick to sour, media support can sometimes be a little more forgiving, but in Italy the journalists are also beginning to turn. Following a 2-1 loss at Bologna in Serie A, certain sections of Italian media called him a 'disaster'. Newspaper Corriere della Sera gave Felix a 4.5 match rating and said:

"The worst on the field. You can't see him, you can't hear him. Never a play, even his own players avoid him."

In the same game, he was handed a 5.5 match rating by Cult of Calcio, who added: "The Chelsea loanee tried to be the spark in the front third, but nothing went his way tonight. A player of his potential should be more clinical on the ball."

Football Italia described his final Champions League outing as "quite slow and predictable," but most damningly, and what has drawn the most media attention, Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani posted on X:

"Everything is going wrong at Milan. Joao Felix is ​​as handsome as he is useless."

Stats via SofaScore - as of 02/03/25