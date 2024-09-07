Arsenal have been handed a fresh injury scare as new signing Riccardo Calafiori was forced off during Italy vs France following a freak collision. The full-back joined Mikel Arteta's side this summer after impressing the world at Euro 2024. Having come incredibly close to usurping Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and finally getting their hands on a league title once again, Arsenal have fallen short in two straight campaigns.

This summer, Arteta worked to strengthen his squad to push them even closer to Pep Guardiola's City and that included adding Calafiori. The 22-year-old was coming off the back of a solid year with Bologna and the general expectation is that he's going to play a key role for the Gunners this season. It might be a while before he's back in action with the club, though, after he was forced off with an injury during Italy vs France after picking up a knock in the most bizarre of circumstances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori has played six times for Italy.

Calafiori Injured in Bizarre Circumstances

It was incredibly bad luck

Italy's Nations League campaign got off to a positive start, coming from behind to beat France 3-1 on Friday night. Goals from Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi and Giacomo Raspadori sealed the deal for Luciano Spalletti's men on a successful evening for the Azzurri. It wasn't a great night for Calafiori, though, who picked up a freak injury after Ousmane Dembele was fouled and fell onto the defender's ankle as a result.

The Paris Saint-Germain man was tripped and flipped in the air before his foot came down and landed on the back of the new Arsenal star's ankle. It was a remarkably unfortunate injury but, while Calafiori was forced out of the game as a result, his manager alleviated some fears after the fact by admitting that he could be available for the nation's next match. Spalletti said:

"We need to assess Riccardo but with our staff, we've a good chance to have him back with us for the next game."

Fans Couldn't Believe What They Saw

The moment went viral on social media

The injury was highly unusual and it wasn't long before footage of the incident went viral online. Fans were quick to have their say on what unfolded and many were baffled by what they saw. One fan compared the injury to one of the elaborate death scenes that could be seen in one of the many Final Destination movies, saying: "This is almost Final Destination-level misfortune."

Another fan compared the moment to something from a movie too, claiming: "I'm sorry, but that is like a curse. I would have found that unrealistic in a movie." Arsenal fans in particular were shocked at the injury. One even claimed the club were unlucky. Last season, the Premier League club signed Jurrien Timber to strengthen their back-line, but the Dutchman's debut campaign was ravaged by injuries.

At the time of writing, Timber has played just six times for the Gunners and one fan is convinced that Calafiori's setback is the latest example of Arsenal suffering from terrible luck, saying: "How unlucky are we?"

It's not the first freak injury that the defender has suffered over the years. In fact, his career was almost brought to an end when he was just 16 years old. Fortunately, he bounced back from that one, and it appears it'll be the case again this time around.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 07/09/2024.