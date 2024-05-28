Highlights Italy faces a tough Euro 2024 group with formidable opponents Spain and Croatia in it.

Spalletti's new era sees Italy relying on key players like Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, and Alessandro Bastoni.

It is not yet confirmed whether Spalletti will opt for a 4-3-3 or a 3-4-2-1.

Italy go into Euro 2024 as the reigning champions. In 2021, a tournament delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the southern European country beat England on penalties to win the competition. Taking place at Wembley in front of thousands of Three Lions fans, it was a dream moment for the Gli Azzurri, but now they have to replicate it in Germany.

Aside from a successful Euro 2020, Italy's national football team has been on the rocks. They failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, whilst they have far fewer superstars than they used to in the early 2000s. The days of Andrea Pirlo, one of the greatest midfielders of all time, and Giorgio Chiellini, one of the best defenders of all time, are over. A new era, guided by Luciano Spalletti, is here. He is considered one of the best Italian managers of all time.

Euro 2024 will not be an easy adventure for the Italians as they sit in the 'Group of Death', yet - whatever happens - they will be backed by thousands of passionate supporters. Travelling across Europe, you will be able to hear them from miles away as they dream of even more European glory.

Euro 2024 Group

In the 'Group of Death'

When the Euros were expanded from 16 teams to 24 in 2016, it was expected that the group stages would not be as competitive as they once were. Unfortunately, the Gli Azzurri have been treated by an incredibly challenging group in Germany. They will face Albania, Spain and Croatia in Group B.

Thankfully for the nation, Italy have a remarkable record against Albania. They've won four out of four matches against them, with the last win coming in November 2022; they won 3-1 during a friendly. However, that's where the 'easy' matches end. Against Spain, they have won just 14 matches out of 36 encounters. This included the 2012 Euros Final, which Spain won comfortably 4-0, whilst their most recent encounter saw the Gli Azzurri lose 2-1 in the 2023 Nations League Final.

Finally, Spalletti will be trying to forget about his nation's record against Croatia, a country that has produced several world-class players. Despite being a stronger footballing nation, they have beaten the country just once. Their last match came during the qualifying phase of the 2016 Euros, and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Italy's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Albania 4 4 0 0 Spain 36 14 12 10 Croatia 9 1 5 3

Italy start their European adventure in Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday 15th June against Albania. Considering the Eastern European country is by far the weakest team in the group, it might well be a 'must-win' match for Spalletti's side. After that, they have the mouth-watering clash against Spain at the Veltins-Arena, before finishing their group stage against Croatia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. They will be hoping their path will continue into the knockout stages, but it is not guaranteed in the 'Group of Death'.

Italy Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 15th June 2024 20:00 Albania Signal Iduna Park 20th June 2024 17:00 Spain Veltins-Arena 24th June 2024 20:00 Croatia Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Manager

Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti became Italy's manager at the start of the 2023/24 season after the unexpected resignation of Roberto Mancini - the man who led the country to the Euros triumph in 2021. The 65-year-old was immediately thrown into the deep end by having to guarantee qualification to the tournament. A dull 0-0 draw away to Ukraine, although taking place in Germany, secured that for Italy, yet it showcased how there was still work to do for the former Roma manager.

Meanwhile, at the start of 2024, Spalletti placed second in the Best FIFA Men's Coach award behind winner Pep Guardiola for his work at his former side Napoli. In Serie A, Spalletti helped Napoli win the title comfortably, 16 points ahead of Lazio in second. It was the pinnacle of his career as, although he had won trophies at Roma and Zenit, nothing came close to winning the title with Napoli — a feat which inspired the club after years of hurt. He only left the club for a sabbatical before eventually becoming Italy's manager.

Italy Career Appointed 1st September 2023 Games 8 Wins 5 Draws 2 Losses 1

Provisional Squad

Italy announced their provisional squad for the tournament in May. Some major names missed out, including Ciro Immobile. The full squad has been outlined below.

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alex Meret (Napoli)

Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders

Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Raoul Bellanova (Torino)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino)

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna)

Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus)

Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan)

Giovanni di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Midfielders

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Bryan Cristante (Roma)

Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus)

Michael Folorunsho (Verona)

Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan)

Jorginho (Arsenal)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Samuele Ricci (Torino)

Forwards

Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)

Mateo Retegui (Genoa)

Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta)

Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Key Players

Chiesa, Barella and Bastoni expected to start

Over the years, some of Italy's greatest players have defied logic and quickly became known as world-class. It's not the same story anymore, but they have a squad full of belief — and, most importantly, togetherness. In defence, Alessandro Bastoni will naturally be a key player for Spalletti. The Italian centre-back is one of the best defenders in the world, capable of quickly breaking up chances and maintaining possession. During the 2023/24 season, he played 37 matches, helping Inter Milan win the Serie A title comprehensively.

However, he's not the only player who will be key to the nation. His teammate, Nicolo Barella, will help solidify the middle of the park whilst controlling the tempo of the match. He registered eight goal contributions in 37 Serie A matches for Inter — and, in truth, he always looked in control. An opposition player can put him under pressure, but he pretty much always found a way out. His coach, Simone Inzaghi, was full of praise for him in May. “Barella is a great champion, a smart player who knows when to open up, come forward and occupy the space," he said.

"He is a very strong midfielder who has been proving his worth for several years now."

Meanwhile, in the final third, Federico Chiesa, one of the shining lights at the previous Euros, will potentially partner Gianluca Scamacca. The former West Ham striker has been in electric form for Europa League champions Atalanta this campaign, scoring 19 goals in 43 matches. Italy will be hoping he can transfer that form into the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chiesa scored twice in seven matches at Euro 2020, but he was far more important than the base stats suggest.

Formation and Tactics

Spalletti yet to decide what formation to use

It is currently unclear whether Spalletti will opt to play with a back four or back five at Euro 2024. He experimented with three-at-the-back systems in recent friendlies against Ecuador and Venezuela, but it’s difficult to see him making that a permanent switch so close to the tournament.

Therefore, in this scenario, Spalletti will play either a 3-4-2-1 or a 4-3-3. If he opted for three-at-the-back, Bastoni would partner Francesco Acerbi and Giovanni Di Lorenzo at the back, whilst the likes of Barella and Jorginho would help control the middle of the park. The Azzurri will look to dominate possession, as they have averaged a 62.6% share during qualifying.

In the final third, Chiesa is likely to play alongside Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori, who has impressed this campaign despite scoring five goals in 37 Serie A matches, whilst Scamacca could also feature if the manager opts to play a 4-3-3. In either system, the nation has more than enough quality to progress into the knockout stages. It is possible that Giorgio Scalvini, one of the most promising defenders in world football, doesn't even start for Italy, epitomising their strength in numbers.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Frattesi; Chiesa, Raspadori, Scamacca.

Euro 2024 Kit

Italy released their kit for Euro 2024 at the start of the calendar year — and it quickly won over plaudits. The nation partnered with Adidas at a major time for the first time since 1978. Previously, Italy were with Puma between 2003 and 2022, which saw them win the World Cup with the iconic brand. However, Adidas presents a new era for the country — and they've started their spell together with a simple jersey. Featuring a lighter blue than usual and green trims, it is simple yet stunning. It is loved by fans, just like their away kit which is in the colours of the flag.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Italy at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, which we don't recommend. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May. Of course, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

British fans who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. The country's opening match and final match will be shown live on BBC 1, whilst their most important match, against Spain, will be shown on ITV. This can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer and ITV X. Meanwhile, the Euros is a global affair, so anyone in the United States of America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Italy at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 15th June 2024 20:00 Italy vs Albania BBC 20th June 2024 20:00 Italy vs Spain ITV 24th June 2024 20:00 Italy vs Croatia BBC

Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 28/5/24)