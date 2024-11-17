Key Takeaways France secured a 3-1 win against Italy, topping Nations League A Group 2 with a superior goal difference.

Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Digne shone for France, with Rabiot scoring twice and Digne setting up both goals.

Manu Kone was the standout player, impressing in midfield for France with his solid performance.

Inside a raucous San Siro, Didier Deschamps' France produced an emphatic 3-1 victory over Luciano Spalletti's well-drilled Italy to see them earn a first-placed finish in Nations League A, Group 2, thanks to their superior goal difference (+6), compared the hosts (+5).

It wasn't long – in fact, just a mere three minutes into the blockbuster clash – before Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring, latching onto Lucas Digne's teasing out-swinger, which also packed plenty of power. The midfielder leapt over the rest to nod past a flailing Guglielmo Vicario.

Producing quite a sensational free-kick, the left boot of Digne gave Tottenham shot stopper Vicario very little chance of thwarting his wonderful effort as he wrapped it into the top left corner as France doubled their lead. The ball bounced off the upright and onto the goalkeeper's back.

Just two minutes later, Luciano Spalletti's side grew into their home support. From one wing back to another, Federico Dimarco's tricky work down the left-hand side opened up space for him to square it to his compatriot, Andrea Cambiaso, who lapped up the rampant noise of the San Siro as he wheeled away in celebration.

A carbon copy of Rabiot's first goal, the former Juventus man made himself known with yet another headed effort that beat Vicario comfortably - and you guessed it, it was none other than Digne again who popped up with an inch-perfect delivery.

Italy vs France - Match Highlights Italy Statistic France 54 Possession (%) 46 10 Shots 6 4 Shots on Target 4 2 Saves 3 3 Corners 3 1 Yellow Cards 2

Italy Player Ratings

GK – Guglielmo Vicario – 4/10

In just his fourth appearance for the Azzurri, Vicario was dumbfounded in the affair's early stages and failed to successfully claw out Digne's long-range effort from a free-kick. Not the best performance in Donnarumma's absence.

RWB – Andrea Cambiaso – 7/10

Provided the hosts with plenty of width on the right - but to little effect in the game's early stages. Became a different beast following his goal, but was not helped by his teammates' ponderous display.

CB – Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 6/10

Certainly did his job at the back, but nothing too important to note apart from him continuously making clearances to keep the visitors from reigning down on Vicario's goal.

CB – Alessandro Buongiorno – 5/10

Enjoyed a large chunk of the possession as Italy's central centre-back but was anything but alert to Rabiot's leap for France's opener.

CB – Alessandro Bastoni – 5/10

Not the 25-year-old's brightest display by any stretch of the imagination, Bastoni struggled with the pace and intensity of Kolo Muani's performance. Was much more of a threat going forward after France's third went in.

LWB – Federico Dimarco – 7/10

Bamboozled a fair few white shirts on the left-hand side to set up Cambiaso's tap-in and created a handful of chances for his lackadaisical countrymen in front of him.

CM – Davide Frattesi – 5/10

Gave away a cheap foul on the edge of his nation's box on the half hour mark. Booked and hooked on the 66-minute mark thanks to his influence - or lack thereof.

CM – Manuel Locatelli – 5.5/10

Certainly a physical presence for the home outfit, Locatelli would've frustrated the home contingent by constantly passing the ball back to Buongiorno. A bit of inventiveness please, Manuel!

CM – Sandro Tonali – 6/10

The Newcastle star was pivotal in his side's first goal of the affair but struggled to provide much in the way of impact other than that. Sometimes showed a brilliant burst of pace.

CAM – Nicolo Barella – 7/10

Despite being deployed in a role further up the pitch, Barella couldn't help himself by dropping back and dictating play from deep. His typical brilliance was hindered by a lack of effort from his attacking teammates.

ST – Mateo Retegui – 4/10

Fairly anonymous in the game's opening 45 minutes, the red-hot Atalanta talisman was unable to assert his dominance on his 18th appearance for the national team.

Sub – Moise Kean (66') – 4/10

Looking to translate his club form onto the international stage, the ex-Everton man dribbled with intensity.

Sub – Nicolo Rovella (66') – 4/10

Introduced to add some steel to the home side's engine room, Rovella was instantly at the heart of the action.

Sub – Giacomo Raspadori (66') – 4.5/10

Offered a layer of energy that was lacking from Spalletti's side before his introduction.

Sub – Daniel Maldini (78') – 4/10

Dispossessed more than he was able to progress the ball, it was a cameo to forget for the Monza midfielder.

Sub – Destiny Udogie (83') – 5/10

Given just seven minutes to impress Spalletti and his entourage, Udogie hardly enjoyed a touch of the ball but looked bright when he did in fairness.

France Player Ratings

GK – Mike Maignan – 5.5/10

In all honesty, the AC Milan glovesman had very little to do in between the sticks. When he did, he was unable to thwart Cambiaso's converted effort from close range. Produced a game-changing stop in the game's final moments.

RB – Jules Kounde – 6/10

Somewhat helped by Italy's narrow formation, the Barcelona ace's stubbornness came undone as Dimarco danced around him in the build-up to Italy's first goal after losing the ball. Poor.

CB – Ibrahima Konate – 7/10

As always, the Liverpool stalwart was aerially imperious but had little to do from a defesnvie perspective until the last 15 minutes or so when Italy piled on the pressure.

CB – William Saliba – 7/10

Pounced on loose balls in the middle of the park with ease and performed well alongside his domestic rival.

LB – Lucas Digne – 8.5/10

Delightfully put it on a platter for Rabiot to nod home France's first of the encounter and did the same again in the 65th minute. Such a shame that his free-kick was noted as an own goal as the defender put in a cultured performance on the left.

CM – Matteo Guendouzi – 6.5/10

Saw his effort clear the bar by a huge margin in the 18th minute - and that epitomised the Lazio man's performance. Handed a yellow late on for delaying the re-start.

CM – Manu Kone – 9/10

From his ball recoveries to the quality of his passing, Kone looked really solid in a makeshift France midfield, thus proving his weight in gold to Deschamps and Co.

CM – Adrien Rabiot – 7.5/10

Rose the highest to meet Digne's whipped ball. Did the same in the 66th minute. His goals, of course, were highly influential, but the now-Marseille man was not at the best against a porous Italian midfield.

CAM – Christopher Nkunku – 8/10

Picked up some lovely pockets of space in between the Italian banks and was one of France's brightest threats from an attacking perspective. Enzo Maresca, are you watching?!

ST – Marcus Thuram – 6/10

Evidently eager to win possession of the ball back, it often led him to arriving rather late into challenges.

ST – Randal Kolo Muani – 6.5/10

One thing you cannot doubt is his effort, but many of the Paris Saint-Germain striker's attempts to get a shot off/create an opening for a teammate were thwarted by the Italian defence.

Sub – Bradley Barcola (78') – 5/10

Seldom involved with Italy enjoying the lion's share of the possession. Uneccesarily lost the ball on a number of occasions.

Sub – Benjamin Pavard (82') – /10

Introduced with France firmly in the driving seat, Pavard added a layer of solidity to the visitor's back line.

Man of the Match

Manu Kone (France)

Yes, Rabiot scored twice and Digne delivered a duo of delightful balls for the midfield, but it was Kone who kept things ticking in the middle of the park for Deschamps' side. Seldom wasting possession with the ball at his feet, the AS Roma loanee was on hand to produce a sensational performance - one that makes sense of the plethora of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

In an engine room without Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, it was on the 23-year-old's shoulders to carry the burden of disrupting Italy's flow, remaining composed in possession and projecting the ball forward - and he did that all without breaking much of a sweat.