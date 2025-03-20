Germany came back from a goal down to beat Italy 2-1 in the first leg of this Nations League quarter-final. In footballing history, Italy tend to have a good record in big games against Germany. They beat them in the 1982 World Cup Final. More recently, they turned the Germans over in the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup and the 2012 Euros. All without conceding a goal. This good record continued as the Italians took the lead after only nine minutes.

Matteo Politano got beyond the German defence on the right and unselfishly squared the ball when faced with the German keeper. The ball rolled out towards Sandro Tonali inside the penalty area to stroke home. After that, it became a foul-laden first-half. Germany were the more guilty culprits, being penalised nine times.

Germany had a great start to the second-half, equalising after 49 minutes. German captain Joshua Kimmich delivered a fantastic right-footed cross, which German substitute Tim Kleindienst rose unchallenged to head home. The Italians defended poorly from a set piece to go 2-1 down.

It was another great delivery from Kimmich that Leon Goretzka glanced in. This seemed to knock the wind out of the Italians' sails. They did have opportunities to equalise, but German goalkeeper Oliver Baumann denied them with several good saves.

Match Highlights

Italy Player Ratings

Formation: 3-5-2