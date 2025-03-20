Italy and Germany will go head-to-head in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday night with two of Europe's heavyweights looking for an advantage.

Luciano Spalletti's side won four of their first five Nations League games before defeat to France last time out saw them finish second in their group on goal difference. Julian Nagelsmann's side on the other hand are unbeaten in this year's tournament and are the highest-scorers, but were held to a draw against Hungary last time out.

Both sides have some injury concerns ahead of the game and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Italy Team News

Dimarco unavailable

Spalletti will be without first-choice left wing-back Federico Dimarco for these fixtures, which could give Tottenham star Destiny Udogie a chance from the start.

Nicola Barella is pushing for a start in midfield too, while Mateo Retegui was in line to start up front before withdrawing from the squad through injury.

Italy Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Federico Dimarco Thigh 29/03/2025 Mateo Retegui Muscle 29/03/2025

Spalletti Speaks Ahead of Italy v Germany

Italy boss Spalletti has shared his thoughts on the squad ahead of this tie.

“We sent him back home because he would not recover, but we hope he returns for the next Atalanta game. “The exact problem is not well defined, but he has [muscle] fatigue, and, as we’ve always done, we decided to release him. “At the moment, I’ll call nobody because I want to see how the first game goes. I may need a centre forward or a support striker. We’ll see also based on Zaccagni and Cambiaso’s recovery. If I have to call a centre forward, I’ll call Piccoli. If it’s a support striker, I’ll call Bandanzi.”

Italy Predicted XI

Barella to start

Italy Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Barella, Tonali, Frattesi, Udogie; Raspadori, Kean.

Italy Predicted Substitutes: Vicario (GK), Meret (GK), Buongiorno (DEF), Bellanova (DEF), Comuzzo (DEF), Gatti (DEF), Ruggeri (DEF), Casadei (MID), Rovella (MID), Lucca (FWD), Maldini (FWD), Politano (FWD), Zacagni (FWD).

With Retegui out it's a chance for Moise Kean to earn a start for his national team after a fine campaign in Serie A. Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori should slot in at centre-back too alongside Alessandro Bastoni.

Germany Team News

Ter Stegen unavailable

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is unavailable after suffering a serious knee injury this season, and with Manuel Neuer now retired from international football veteran star Oliver Baumann is likely to get the start.

Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz are also ruled out through injury, but Inter's Yann Bisseck is in the squad for the first time under Nagelsmann.

Germany Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Marc-Andre ter Stegen Knee 01/06/2025 Kai Havertz Hamstring 01/06/2025 Florian Wirtz Muscle 12/04/2025

Nagelsmann Speaks Ahead of Italy v Germany

“The crucial point for every player is our sporting assessment: Does he deserve to be there or not? And then, after this sporting assessment, there are always a few other topics. I think Leon [Goretzka] is having a very good phase from a sporting perspective; he’s had a very good season, and I think he’s also developed well in some areas. He had a very difficult phase at Bayern, just as he did with us on the national team. He fought his way out of it well. He’s playing a key role. He’s found a good balance between being an attacking goal threat and also playing well in the build-up play. In general, he fits the idea of ​​how we want to play very well I’m extremely happy that he’ll be back here on Monday, and he’ll be extremely happy too. The national team is something very special for him, and I’m certain he will perform well for us as well”

Germany Predicted XI

Kleindienst to start

Germany Predicted XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Goretzka, Andrich; Sane, Musiala, Adeyemi; Kleindienst

Germany Predicted Substitutes: Nubel (GK), Ortega-Moreno (GK), Bisseck (DEF), Koch (DEF), Raum (DEF), Tah (DEF), Amiri (MID), Groß (MID), Leweling (MID), Stiller (MID), Burkardt (FWD), Undav (FWD).

Jamal Musiala will take up a central role in the absence of Wirtz, with Karim Adeyemi taking a spot on the wing to add pace. Nico Schlotterbeck is pushing for a start in central defence too, with Jonathan Tah likely to be the man to miss out.