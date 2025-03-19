Italy take on Germany in what promises to be a thrilling UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Thursday night (Central European Time).

Both teams have factors in their favour thanks to some impressive performances during the autumn phase of the tournament, and the excellent attacking football exhibited by both teams suggests we could be in for an exciting encounter.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Italy 2.85 37/20 +185 The Draw 3.25 9/4 +225 Germany 2.8 9/5 +180

Italy failed to impress at Euro 2024 in Germany last summer, deservedly going out at the hands of an impressive Switzerland side at the Last 16 stage. Manager Luciano Spalletti kept his job, however, and so far, this appears to be a smart move: there has been a marked improvement in Italy’s performances since that tournament ended, providing reasons for the hosts to be optimistic ahead of this week’s fixture.

Italy’s autumnal record was W4-D1-L1, and included some impressive showings: they ran out 3-1 winners away to France in September 2024, and collected four points from their home-and-away fixtures against Belgium.

Italy's sole defeat came in their reverse fixture vs France, when Didier Deschamps’ visitors upped their game to win at the San Siro. But we saw enough from Italy to conclude that they will cause problems for Germany.

Germany did better at Euro 2024, playing arguably the tournament’s best football on home soil until they went out to eventual winners Spain at the quarter-final stage in extra-time.

Since that exit, rather than letting their heads drop, Germany have continued to impress: they had a W4-D2-L0 record during the UEFA Nations League autumn phase, and the second of their two draws — 1-1 in Hungary — came in a game that barely mattered, as they had already qualified for the knockout phase.

Best bet

Given the strong form that both sides showed in the autumn, there are reasons for both to be confident as they head into this game. Both nations are looking to go deeper in the tournament, and the strong historic rivalry between the sides ought to ensure high levels of motivation as well.

As our odds table above shows, Italy are 2.85 (37/20) to win. Germany are 2.8 (9/5), while the Draw is available at a best price of 3.25 (9/4).

With so little to pick between the teams, the Draw would be our selection. It is the outsider of three in the Match Odds market, and looks too big to us, given that we expect a close encounter.

There are better opportunities on this match in our view, however, as we explain below.

Germany our Draw No Bet Pick

If we were to take the draw out of the equation, and side with either the hosts or the visitors to win the match, our pick would be Germany.

Why? Because Julian Nagelsmann's side went unbeaten through their six autumn internationals, and, frankly, did not look like losing any of them.

Go back to Euro 2024, and Germany did not lose in normal time in any of their five matches at that tournament, either. Their normal-time record in their five games at that tournament was W3-D2-L0.

In other words, Germany are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive games (W7-D4-L0) and were not, in our view, outplayed in any of those matches.

As we have mentioned above, the Draw in the Match Odds market is worth considering. But the Draw No Bet market is also worth looking at as well.

Best bet

In the Draw No Bet market, you back either the home or the away side to win. The difference between this and the Match Odds market is that, on the Draw No Bet market, your stakes are refunded in the event of the game ending in a draw.

Germany Draw No Bet is available at 1.93 (13/14). The odds on Germany in this market are naturally shorter than in the Match Odds market, as you are granted the luxury of having your stakes refunded if the game finishes all-square.

We are happy to make this our first selection on the match. Germany look the stronger of the two teams to us, and their long unbeaten run in competitive internationals is a factor worth taking into account.

Top selection – Germany Draw No Bet (1.93)

High-Scoring Encounter on the Cards

One of the trends that has been common to these two teams in recent months is the high number of high-scoring matches that they have been involved in.

This is largely down to the style of play the two managers are encouraging: positive, attack-minded, and committing players forward, even if it occasionally means being defensively exposed.

Best bet

Five of Italy’s six autumn internationals featured three or more goals. The average goals-per-game count across those six matches was 3.5.

Four of Germany’s six autumn internationals featured three or more goals. The average goals-per-game count across those six matches was 3.67.

Combine the two sides' 12 autumn internationals, and nine out of 12 (75 percent) matches featured three or more goals. The average goals-per-game count across those 12 matches was 3.58.

Number Of Goals In The Game Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.0 1.53 (8/15) Over 2.5 2.14 (57/50) Over 3.0 3.0 (2/1) Over 3.5 3.85 (13/5) Over 4.0 6.5 (11/2)

As our odds table above shows, Over 2.5 Goals can be backed at 2.14 (57.50). With this selection, you would have made a profit in nine of the last 12 internationals involving these two sides, losing your stakes only three times.

Given how many high-scoring games these two sides have been involved in during the 2024-25 campaign so far, the price available on Over 2.5 Goals looks well worth taking.

For bigger odds, you may like to consider Over 3 Goals at 3.0 (2/1). With this selection, your stakes will be refunded if the game features exactly three goals, and you will make a profit if the game has four or more goals.

Top selection – Over 2.5 Goals (2.14)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 19/03/2025