Italy’s under-21s were absolutely furious with the referee on Thursday night as a last-minute equaliser was not given.

The Azzurrini were in action against France in their first match of the U21 Euros as their tournament in Romania and Georgia got underway.

Arnaud Kalimuendo opened the scoring for France with a sensational back-heel from a low cross, but Italy got themselves back on level terms when Pietro Pellegri headed in Sandro Tonali’s free kick.

But Les Bleus restored their lead when Bradley Barcola robbed Destiny Udogie inside the penalty area and fired it into the net.

Italy did have chances to equalise yet again and were handed an advantage when Loic Bade was shown a red card for bringing down Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto after he burst through on goal.

Last-minute equaliser controversially not given

But Italy did not manage to make that count until the final minutes of the match when they believed they had drawn level.

Raoul Bellanova had a header cleared off the line by French defender Castello Lukeba, but Italian players became incensed, protesting to the referee that the ball had gone over.

And when the incident was replayed, the ball did appear to cross the line.

Additionally, Lukeba appeared to use his arm to keep the ball out of the net.

VAR and goal-line technology are not in use in Romania and Georgia for the tournament, and if Italy fail to escape their group, players will no doubt believe that this was a major turning point.

You can view the footage for yourselves below.

Video: Italy’s late goal not given

Italian coach Paolo Nicolato was understandably furious after the match, stating that refereeing mistakes had cost his side.

“Honestly, I struggle to talk about the game today,” he told RAI Sport, as per Football Italia.

“It’s not possible to see refereeing like this and I have the impression it affected the result far too much. We were also unlucky, even if we lost to a great team.

“It was a good performance, we deserved more.”

And it is not just Nicolato who was bewildered by the biggest incident in the game.

Italy’s disallowed goal circulated online shortly after the match, and many have blasted the referee’s decision to rule it out.

What next for Italy?

The Azzurini now have to win their next game to have any hope of making it out of Group D.

They are next in action against Switzerland on Sunday 25 June, who beat Norway 2-1 in their tournament opener.