England kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy in Naples on Thursday evening - and Three Lions fans were complaining on social media before the action had even got underway after an unconvincing rendition of 'God Save The King' by an Italian performer.

The two sides were meeting in a competitive fixture for the first time since the final of Euro 2020, when Roberto Mancini's side emerged on penalties in an ill-tempered encounter.

However, it was the female artist's version of the English national anthem that got fans talking on Twitter before the crunch encounter, with many taking to the platform to brand her effort as one of the worst they'd ever heard.

Several members of Gareth Southgate's side even looked taken aback by what they were hearing as they struggled to sing along with the disjointed performance.

The artist herself seemed nervous before the music began and stumbled over her words once she started singing. As you'll see in the clip below, she was fumbling with her earpiece in the opening stages of the anthem, perhaps indicating some sort of technical problem.

Despite a rocky start in which she sang the first line twice, she did at least manage to make it through to the end of the anthem.

That, though, didn't stop England supporters from completely savaging the performance.

Although the evening might well go down in infamy for the standard of the English national anthem beforehand, it will also be fondly remembered as the night that Harry Kane become England's all-time top goalscorer.

The Tottenham man bagged his 54th goal in an England shirt when he converted a penalty awarded after Giovanni Di Lorenzo handled the ball in the area from a corner.

Kane, who missed a previous chance to set a new record when he blazed over from the spot in England's World Cup quarter-final with France back in December, made no mistake this time around.

It was a strike that saw him go clear of Wayne Rooney in the England record books and it was clear to see just what it meant to the man himself as he celebrated the milestone with his beaming teammates.