Heading into the second international break of the new season, Italy are set to host Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico in the UEFA Nations League League A Group B.

The Italians head into this fixture in great form having won their two previous matches in the group, including a surprising win over France in their opener, conceding in the first minute of the match to a Bradley Barcola strike, before turning the tide in the French capital and winning 3-1.

Meanwhile, Belgium struggled against the French in their last match, clearly looking second-best and conceding 25 shots on their goal, much to the frustration of their star man, Kevin De Bruyne.

Result Odds: Italy are the Favourites

Home Win - 19/20 | Away Win - 5/2 | Draw - 5/2

Due to the form of the home side heading into this clash, and with the Italians coming out victorious in all three of the previous encounters between the two sides, it is understandable why the odds are in favour of the hosts here.

Having severely disappointed in their European Championship campaign in offensive areas, scoring only three in their four matches, many called into question the approach from Luciano Spalletti, who is usually known for his attacking style of football. However, since then he has got his side in much better scoring form, hitting the back of the net on five occasions in their last two matches in the Nations League.

Though, for Domenico Tedesco's men, not much has changed since Euro 2024, as Belgium have continued to perform at a lacklustre level, not able to control matches of football, and heavily reliant upon their star man, De Bruyne, to conjure up a piece of brilliance to spark the game into life.

Italy vs Belgium - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Italy Win 19/20 1.95 -105 Draw 5/2 3.5 +250 Belgium Win 5/2 3.5 +250

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 1-1 Draw

Draw 1-1 - 24/5 | Italy Win 1-0 - 6/1 | Belgium Win 1-0 - 9/1

Contrasting their Euro 2024 campaign, Italy are heading into this matchup in great form in front of goal and are creating chances for fun, having created nine big chances in their previous two games. Meanwhile, Belgium have been on a relatively barren run in front of goal since the beginning of the Euros, scoring five times in their last six matches.

Italy vs Belgium Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/5 1.8 -125 Neither Team to Score 10/11 1.91 -110

However, from a defensive standpoint, Italy have struggled, keeping no clean sheets in their last six matches and conceding a total of seven goals. On the flip side, Belgium do have the better record of the two at the back, having recorded two clean sheets in their previous six games, conceding five.

Italy vs Belgium - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 24/5 5.8 +480 Italy Win 1-0 6/1 7.0 +600 Italy Win 2-1 13/2 7.5 +650 Italy Win 2-0 8/1 9.0 +800 Draw 0-0 17/2 9.5 +850

Spalletti will be without Federico Chiesa due to a lack of match fitness heading into this matchup, while striker duo Gianluca Scamacca and Moise Kean will also not be available due to injury. For Martinez, De Bruyne will not be available as he is returning from an injury, and Romelu Lukaku has taken personal leave from national team duties in order to regain fitness at club level. Thibaut Courtois is also unavailable for selection due to personal issues with the manager, and also recently sustained an injury.

Italy vs Belgium Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/16 1.06 -1600 Under 0.5 7/1 8.0 +700 Over 1.5 3/10 1.3 -333 Under 1.5 12/5 3.4 +240 Over 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 2.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Over 3.5 9/4 3.25 +225 Under 3.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Over 4.5 5/1 6.0 +500 Under 4.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Over 5.5 10/1 11.0 +1000 Under 5.5 1/33 1.03 -3300

Goalscorer Odds: Italy and Belgium both possess Good Options

Retegui - 2/1 | Fratessi - 23/10 | Openda - 12/5 | Trossard - 4/1

Mateo Retegui has been on fire so far this season and presents a likely scorer at 5/1 to score anytime, dispatching seven goals in seven matches in the Serie A for Atalanta this season.

Italy Goalscorer Odds vs Belgium Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Mateo Retegui 5/1 6.0 +500 2/1 3.0 +200 Davide Frattesi 11/2 6.5 +550 23/10 3.3 +230 Giacomo Raspadori 11/2 6.5 +550 11/5 3.2 +220 Niccolo Pisilli 11/2 6.5 +550 23/10 3.3 +230 Daniel Maldini 11/2 6.5 +550 23/10 3.3 +230 Lorenzo Lucca 11/2 6.5 +550 11/5 3.2 +220

However, Davide Frattesi is also a strong shout for an anytime goalscorer at 23/10, having scored in the last two matches in the Nations League for Italy.

Belgium Goalscorer Odds vs Italy Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Lois Openda 6/1 7.0 +600 12/5 3.4 +240 Leandro Trossard 9/1 10.0 +900 4/1 5.0 +400 Cyril Ngonge 10/1 11.0 +1000 5/1 6.0 +500 Dodi Lukebakio 10/1 11.0 +1000 24/5 5.8 +480 Malick Fofana 10/1 11.0 +1000 5/1 6.0 +500 Charles De Ketelaere 10/1 11.0 +1000 24/5 5.8 +480

For Belgium, Leandro Trossard presents great value at 4/1 to score anytime in this match, having showcased a great ability to score goals in his limited time on the pitch at Arsenal. Lois Openda at 6/1 to score anytime is good value, having scored four times already this campaign, after recording 24 in the Bundesliga last time around.

Prediction: Italy to make it four in a row in 3-1 victory

Italians to extend their impressive post-Euro run

At home and in a new vein of form under Spalletti, Italy will be playing with a newly found confidence, which can only be helped by the full return to fitness of midfielder Sandro Tonali. It is likely that they are the dominant side and create the lion's share of chances throughout the game, as Belgium have really struggled to get a foothold in matches against quality opposition as of late. Belgium will likely look to break on the Italians with the pace and trickery of Jeremy Doku and Lois Openda, but due to missing key men, are likely to fall short in this one.

Best Bets

Both teams to score (4/5)

Match to end in 3-1 win for Italy (16/1)

Mateo Retegui to score first (5/1)

Lois Openda to score any time (12/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.