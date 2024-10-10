Belgium came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Italy in their Nations League tie. Arsenal's Leandro Trossard got the vital goal, with Maxim De Cuyper also scoring after the Azzurri had been reduced to 10 men.

After a strong start to their account in the competition, with two wins in two back in September, Italy were set to give Group 2 opponents a tough challenge. And that was almost how it went down in Rome. Superb build-up of play from the hosts saw them edge in front just one minute into the first half, with a bundled finish from Andrea Cambiaso.

Immediately, it looked as though Domenico Tedesco's men had a steep hill to climb from then on, and despite their odd breakthrough, Italy remained confident in their quality when in possession of the ball. Soon, another well-worked move culminated in a routine finish for Retegui to double the advantage.

However, Lorenzo Pellegrini saw red in the 40th minute after a reckless challenge, and it didn't take long at all for De Cuyper to conclude a training ground free-kick routine with a fine finish from outside the box, making it 2-1. The visitors headed into the dressing room for the break with a free lifeline, despite Italy's strong opening performance, much to the frustration of Luciano Spalletti.

Throughout much of the second period, it was largely a case of Italy being confined to a tight space around their penalty area with Belgium probing for an opportunity. Eventually, Belgium equalized after Trossard pounced at the near post to fire past a helpless Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Despite late drama, the game concluded 2-2 with Spalletti's men managing to hold on tight to a hard-fought point at the Stadio Olimpico, all while playing more than half of the game with ten men.

Italy Statistics Belgium 4 Shots on target 4 4 Shots off target 8 38 Possession (%) 62 2 Yellow Cards 1 1 Red Cards 0

Match Highlights

To follow...

Italy Player Ratings

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Couldn't have done much to stop either of Belgium's two goals, and was faced with persistent attempts from Belgium in the second half.

CB - Riccardo Calafiori - 6.5/10

Was seemingly afforded a free license to roam through midfield, and was a constant threat to Belgium both defensively and offensively in the first half. His freedom was understandably reduced after his side were reduced to 10 men, though.

CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 6.5/10

Played at the heart of Spalletti's three-man defense and generally fared well under Belgium's aggressive press, but did get away with some risky challenges later in the second half.

CB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6/10

Was tidy on the ball and coped well under a high Belgium press at times.

LM - Federico Dimarco - 7/10

Delivered a nicely-weighted through ball in the opening minutes to assist Cambiaso's finish, then another exceptional first-time pass in the build-up to Italy's second. It was a strong performance from the Inter Milan wing-back, but the red card ultimately reduced his role by the time the second half came around.

CM - Sandro Tonali - 6.5/10

It was an opportunity for the Newcastle man to build more match fitness following a prolonged period without action, and he had some decent moments on and off the ball.

CM - Samuele Ricci - 6/10

Looked comfortable in possession, and often deceived his opponents with quick feints and turns. However, he had his work cut out defensively, and was eventually replaced in the second half.

CM - Davide Frattesi - 6/10

Displayed some good physicality at times to maintain possession, but was less involved in the build-up side of things as opposed to his midfield compatriots.

RM - Andrea Cambiaso - 7.5/10

Launched himself on a fantastic run around the edge of the Belgium defense to bundle the ball in for Italy's early opener, and found yet more space to unleash a shot which eventually led to Italy's second.

CAM - Lorenzo Pellegrini - 3/10

A really late sliding challenge from Pellegrini just before the half-time break saw the Roma man dismissed with a straight red. It was clumsy, unnecessary, and gave Belgium an immediate lifeline for free.

ST - Mateo Retegui - 7/10

The 25-year-old has excelled for Atalanta this season, and he went on to score his first in the Nations League with a routine tap-in. Had chances to add more to his tally though, particularly in the first-half.

SUB - Nicolo Fagiolo - 6/10

Was introduced for the final quarter of the game and generally did his part in midfield.

SUB - Destiny Udogie - 6.5/10

Brought on to shore up on the defensive side, and ensured his side didn't concede any more goals.

SUB - Giacomo Raspadori - N/A

Made a short cameo at the end.

SUB - Niccolo Pisilli - N/A

Couldn't do much in his appearance towards the end of the match.

SUB - Raoul Bellanova - N/A

Had little time to make an impact in his cameo.

Belgium Player Ratings

GK - Koen Casteels - 5/10

Could have done significantly better to stop Cambiaso's first-minute attempt at goal and was often overwhelmed by the waves of relentless Italian attacks.

LB - Maxim De Cuyper - 7/10

Finished off a well-worked free-kick routine with a curling finish to bring Belgium back to life and was tidy in possession otherwise.

CB - Arthur Theate - 6/10

Looked unstable in the opening minutes amid the intense Italian press, but did manage to use his physicality well at times. Was eventually replaced in an attack-focused tactical change in the second half by Tedesco.

CB - Wout Faes - 6/10

Often struggled to find ways through Italy's congested midfield and often gave away possession with inaccurate lobbed passes. He grew in confidence after the opponents dropped to ten men, however.

RB - Zeno Debast - 6/10

Was caught under pressure far too often during Italy's aggressive start, but admittedly was assigned a tough task. Managed to grow into the game on the offensive side later, however.

CM - Orel Mangala - 6/10

Conducted play well in a deeper, more defensive role, in comparison to his midfield partner, Youri Tielemans. However, with Italy's attacks largely being driven through the flanks, Mangala was often left stretched and stranded, though he grew more into the game following the red card.

CM - Youri Tielemans - 6/10

Was often on the front foot, eager to start swift attacks for Belgium, but was perhaps too adventurous at times as well.

AM - Charles De Ketelaere - 5/10

Was generally uninvolved in the first half and was replaced in the second, having made a minimal contribution to the game.

RW - Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Looked short of options at times when receiving the ball on the right flank in the first-half, but looked much better after switching to the left side in the second half. Was unlucky not to come away with a goal or an assist.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 8/10

The 29-year-old was the most experienced forward in the Belgian front-line, and he certainly performed that way, being involved in both of his nation's first two goals.

ST - Lois Openda - 6/10

With the country's all-time leading goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, withdrawing from national duty due to fitness concerns, Lois Openda was tasked with leading the line instead for Belgium. The striker caused some problems with his movement, but lacked a touch of physicality, and also rued missed opportunities to score.

​​​SUB - Timothy Castagne - 6/10

Brought some important width to the Belgian attacks but was unable to provide an impact otherwise.

​​​SUB - Dodi Lukebakio - 5/10

Tried to replicate a similar dynamic to Jeremy Doku, but struggled to make much of a breakthrough. Almost cost his country the game late on with a misplaced pass as well.

​​​SUB - Aster Vranckx - 6/10

Did well to maintain possession in midfield at times, but couldn't make an impact on the game otherwise.

​​​SUB - Cyril Ngonge - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact with a short cameo at the end.

​​​SUB - Malick Fofana - N/A

Couldn't make an impact in his short time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Leandro Trossard

With Belgian stars, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku both unavailable for selection, it left just Leandro Trossard as the experienced attacker in the squad. Notwithstanding a slow start to the game, the Arsenal man took advantage of the new space following the red card dismissal to Pellegrini and helped drive a number of attacks for his team.

Albeit a straightforward pass for Maxim De Cuyper's brilliant finish, Trossard was accredited with an assist for the night, and he also pounced in true poachers' fashion to equalize in the 62nd minute, saving a point for Belgium's Nations League ambitions.