The Dallas Cowboys are said to be "all in" on 2024, so some major changes could come if we see another failed campaign.

Lamar Jackson needs to shake his playoff woes to help the Ravens take the next step.

Each year, there's a select group of contenders in the NFL, but that ability to contend is built, sustained, and extended by the best of the best in NFL front offices. Finding ways to keep rosters near the top of the league while managing to retain talent to establish success for the long term can be one of the most challenging tasks in the league.

Many franchises around the league are all in on trying to compete each season. They go out and sign players to big contracts, make the necessary trades, and try to find that next piece of the puzzle to elevate them to the next tier. While it works out for some, others can have their paths stalled.

As the 2024 regular season nears, there are teams who should hear the clock ticking and must be aware that it is Lombardi or bust this year. While the team may not fall apart at the seams, there has to be an eventual next step, or the question of "If not now, then when?" starts to arise.

For some, it's teams that are close but can't squander any more opportunities. It's a long shot for some, but they won't get a better chance than the one 2024 presents anytime soon.

So, which five teams should be feeling the heat for this year?

Miami Dolphins - 2023 Record: 11-6

The roster is hard to maintain, and Tua is due for a big payday

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It's been twice now that the Mike McDaniel-led Dolphins have started out the season strong but faded down the stretch. In year three of his tenure, the team is starting to feel the heat as the current roster construction has set this team up to where 2024 could be the last run before a slight rebuild is in order.

The main talking point surrounding the team's future will be Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently set to hit the open market next offseason. Of course, the team will likely figure out an extension or tag the quarterback to ensure he remains with the Dolphins long-term, but once his cap number inflates, the ability to retain high-end talent on the roster becomes challenging.

Already this offseason, we saw Miami have to let star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leave on the open market to the Las Vegas Raiders, among many others, because they didn't want to tie themselves to too much money. But that's not all the team has to consider.

General manager Chris Grier discussed the influx of young talent the team has set for extensions a couple of months back:

For us moving forward, we've had a lot of good young players come up too like Jaylen Waddle and (Jaelan) Phillips. We have five or six guys that we're talking to that are going to be candidates for possible extensions.

With massive 2025 cap hits coming from key veterans such as Tyreek Hill ($34.2 mil), Bradley Chubb ($29.3 mil), Jalen Ramsey ($26.2 mil), and Terron Armstead ($22.1 mil), the team will likely have to part with some of the stars on their roster next offseason. While this may not close the window forever, it would shut the opportunity on the team's current foundation and force major changes to re-open it.

New Orleans Saints - 2023 Record: 9-8

The constant cap manipulation has caught up to the Bayou boys

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2023 offseason, the New Orleans Saints continued to kick the salary cap can down the road, refusing to face the music concerning their overwhelming financial restrictions and instead finding a way to bring Derek Carr onto the roster in hopes the team would be able to take advantage of an underwhelming NFC South division.

While the team jumped from 16th in passing yards per game in 2022 to 11th in 2023, the team remained inconsistent and finished the season on the outside looking in for the playoffs, as they went 9-8 and lost the division crown by tiebreaker.

With each passing offseason, the team is forced to lose key parts of their foundation and have been thrust into an urgent draft-to-replace-type approach. This year, the team got hit with misfortune, as star offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk will likely be forced to retire due to degenerative knee issues, and as a result, the team was forced to go into the draft prioritizing tackle.

New Orleans Saints Future Cap Outlook Year Current Cap Space League Rank 2025 $-98.1 million 32nd 2026 $25.6 million 31st 2027 $229.7 million 28th

Next offseason, the team has three key defenders, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo, and Pete Werner, all set to hit the open market. However, as the budget gets tighter and tighter, the team's ability to extend stars bound for free agency has been restricted.

So, for them, 2024 is likely the last chance for this main core to contend. With current odds of +6600 to win Super Bowl 59 (via BetMGM), it doesn't seem like the experts are giving them much of a chance anyway. But the team likely regressess significantly after this year no matter the final outcome.

Dallas Cowboys - 2023 Record: 12-5

America's Team seems poised for a retooling if things don't change soon

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

When Dak Prescott first stepped in for the 2016 Dallas Cowboys, the organization seemed to have struck gold on a cheap young star who would lead the team to plenty of success.

But after eight seasons, the team has failed to advance past the Divisional Round, and patience seems to be wearing thin with owner Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office. Jones even seems to feel as though this upcoming season is Super Bowl or bust situation for the franchise:

We will be going all in.

While the team's offseason actions didn't point toward a team going all in, the future is certainly in question for Dallas, as the team has Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, Ceedee Lamb, and Demarcus Lawrence all set to hit the open market. Despite the team having roster flexibility to move money around, there is no question they will have to part with at least one or two of those stars.

Saying the Cowboys have been a bit of a disappointment in the postseason is putting it mildly, going 2-5 in the playoffs since 2016. No matter the regular season they put together, the wheels have routinely fallen off in the playoffs, and the franchise has been forced to deal with that repetitive cycle for quite some time. If 2024 were to follow the pattern, major changes would need to be made.

Things would likely start at the top, as head coach Mike McCarthy, in the last year of his deal, would likely be let go. But decisions on paying premium prices for guys like Prescott and Lamb would need to be heavily considered. With Jared Goff's recent four-year deal of $212 million, it would likely mean that Dallas has to top that number to retain their 30-year-old quarterback.

Blame isn't directly on any one person, but the Cowboys have to shake things up if the 2024 season doesn't lead to a trip to Super Bowl 59. That doesn't necessarily mean letting players like Prescott or Lamb walk on the open market, but it could mean trading off stars and key pieces for a chance to retool this roster and have a younger, cheaper supporting cast moving forward.

Buffalo Bills - 2023 Record: 11-6

Josh Allen must elevate this team in 2024

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shockwaves were sent across the NFL when the Buffalo Bills shipped off superstar wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and it left many wondering what was next for Josh Allen and this offense. With the team also letting Gabriel Davis walk on the open market, the unit will rely heavily on their quarterback to step up and guide the team as they hope to take the next step in their build toward a Super Bowl.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: The Buffalo Bills have 241 targets from 2023 up for grabs with the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

The loss of talent at wideout may leave some feeling as though the team's potential in 2024 is capped, but as seen with the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs, the right quarterback under center can help make up for it offensively. Plus, tight end Dalton Kincaid seems poised for a breakout year.

Defensively, the Bills have had their issues, though. In the team's last four playoff eliminations, the opposing team has scored on 63% of their drives. Finding more consistency against some of the league's best offenses is crucial for this squad to reach the next level of success and slaying their Chiefs demons.

Buffalo isn't dealing with a huge exodus of talent from their roster next offseason that would require them to panic, but if the team remains stagnant in terms of how far they get in the postseason, the momentum and confidence surrounding the organization will get harder to buy into each year.

The obvious obstacle en route to reaching the next level is the Chiefs, with three of Buffalo's last four seasons ending at the hands of their AFC foe.

If the team finds themselves building toward a potential Super Bowl run just to be cut short by Kansas City for a fourth time, then it may require some serious reflection and major changes within the team. Could it mean that more key veterans are shipped off? Perhaps Sean McDermott gets fired? The answer or potential actions aren't clear, but something must be done in Buffalo.

Baltimore Ravens - 2023 Record: 13-4

Lamar Jackson must perform better in the postseason

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the teams who left 2023 with a bitter taste in their mouth, the Baltimore Ravens have to be the most disappointed.

After a 13-4 season where the offense had found its rhythm and the defense had been dominating opponents, the team fell flat in the postseason, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. While it's unreasonable to point fingers, the Ravens need Lamar Jackson to play better next time around.

With a stellar campaign that resulted in the 2023 NFL MVP Award, Jackson seemed poised to guide Baltimore to Super Bowl 59, thanks to the team's clear dominance throughout the regular season. After a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, it appeared as if the 26-year-old was going into the next round against Kansas City with plenty of confidence.

Instead, the offense fell flat. The team scored just 10 points, and had three drives end in turnovers. Jackson went 20 for 37 on the day with one touchdown and one interception (which was a brutal game-ender in the end zone), while throwing for 272 yards.

Schematically, the passing attack was questionable, as too often the Ravens were looking for kill shots downfield rather than trying to pick up yards quickly and keep the offense moving. Their lack of reliance on their bread and butter running game down the stretch was also a head-scratcher. But still, even with the coaching blunders, the sixth-year QB could have played better.

These issues aren't new, as Jackson has routinely underperformed in the postseason. Many have attributed the issues with the offense to former OC Greg Roman or felt that progress would come with age. But now that Jackson is entering his seventh season with Todd Monken calling plays, there are no excuses.

Lamar Jackson Regular Season vs. Playoffs Games Regular Playoffs Completion % 64.5 57.4 Yards/Game 184.7 220.7 Yards/Attempt 7.5 6.8 TD % 5.9 3.1 INT % 2.1 3.1 Success Rate 47.1 40.7 Passer Rating 98.0 75.7

This offseason, the Ravens dealt with some key departures, including defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Geno Stoen, and some other impact pieces around the roster.

With Jackson's cap hit only going up after each campaign, the ability to retain talent on this roster will become more difficult with each passing year. So, finding ways to win with the talent they have right now will be huge for the franchise's immediate future.

There is no reason to completely lose faith in the team to take that next step just yet, but another 'close but no cigar' outing in 2024 may start to demoralize the locker room and require some additional tuning to the current foundation of the team.

Luckily for Baltimore, they are one of the best drafting front offices in the league, so continuing to reupholster this roster is possible and even likely, though something needs to change soon for the Ravens, or else they will be stuck in 'almost contention' purgatory for the rest of Jackson's days in Charm City.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.