Highlights Despite talented players like Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks have been underwhelming and stuck in basketball purgatory.

The Hawks' defense has steadily worsened over the years, preventing them from making any significant progress.

Atlanta should consider a roster overhaul and build around Young and rising star Jalen Johnson, while also exploring trade opportunities to improve their team.

Despite having a franchise player in Trae Young and an all-star-level talent in Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks have been deeply underwhelming this season, stumbling to 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-21 record. Given their struggles and reported difficulty in landing a star to better assist Young, it could be the ideal time for the Hawks to tear down their current squad and begin anew with young talent around which to surround their elite point guard.

During the Young era, Atlanta's peak was a surprising Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021. This new version of Hawks basketball features strong offensive threats without the defensive discipline that translates into victories. So what's next for a fledgling franchise stuck in basketball purgatory? By the Feb. 8 trade deadline hits, Atlanta's roster could look a lot different.

Hawks continue to be mediocre

Losses in the first round of playoffs in consecutive seasons

For the past few seasons, the Hawks have hovered around the .500 mark, the worst place any team wants to be: not good enough to win a title, yet too good to end up with a high draft pick. In 2022, Atlanta was 43-39 and lost in the first round. Last year, they were 41-41 and, again, got bounced in the opening stages of the playoffs.

This year has been more of the same. The Hawks are displaying their high-powered offense yet again — they sit in third place in the NBA in points per game with 122.0 — but have yet to find their identity on defense.

Atlanta Hawks – Year-to-Year Defense Statistics 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Opponents' Points in Paint Per Game 48.0 19th 54.7 29th 55.5 27th Opponents' Fast Break Points Per Game 12.2 17th 15.4 26th 16.4 27th Defensive Rating 113.7 26th 115.4 22nd 120.3 28th

Despite possessing talented athletes across the roster, the Hawks are 13th in the conference in opponents' points per game. In fact, the Hawks' defense has gotten steadily worse over the years, and even Murray, whom they acquired to help balance out Young's shortcomings on the end, hasn't turned improved the team's ability to get stops.

Their inability to consistently halt their opponents' offense has prevented them from making any sort of leap. Their roster has fluctuated but that doesn't excuse the results. With Trae Young as Atlanta's featured talent, it's time to surround him with more disciplined defenders to offset his weaknesses.

A roster overhaul could be on the horizon

Hawks could build around Trae Young and Jalen Johnson

The Hawks' biggest failing has been their inability to reach their full potential with Young at the helm. The 25-year-old's offensive production has been nothing short of absurd; over the last three seasons, he's averaged 27.4 points and 10.1 assists per game. The two-time All-Star is only in the second year of a five-year $215 million contract he signed in 2022. Since he's locked in for a few more seasons, there's still a chance for Atlanta to craft a better roster that complements him.

If the Hawks fully rebuild, only a few players could be retained. Young is off-limits, but Murray has already been in trade rumors this season. There are questions about Atlanta's long-term upside with Young and Murray sharing the same backcourt, and given Murray's new contract set to kick in next season, there could be many teams lining up for his services, given they won't have to fight to retain him.

Beyond them, Onyeka Okongwu, AJ Griffin, rookie Kobe Bufkin, and rising star Jalen Johnson all figure as keepers. Johnson has been a huge bright spot for the Hawks all season long. After taking over for the departed John Collins as the starting power forward, Johnson is putting up the best numbers of his career (15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game). His versatility is a perfect match for Young's style. His improvement is worth paying close attention to - Young and Johnson could emerge as a premier duo if the Hawks shake things up.

Assessing the Hawks' trade chips

They could be sellers ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline

According to Yahoo's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hawks General Manager Landry Fields is "actively seeking changes." There is no better time than right now for Atlanta to pursue upgrades. Not only do they still have a shot at making the postseason in 2024, but they also have a few trade chips in Murray, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, and Clint Capela, that could produce nice returns at the deadline.

Atlanta Hawks – 2024 Trade Candidates Players Remaining Years On Contract Average Yearly Salary Dejounte Murray 4 $28.5 million De'Andre Hunter 3 $22.5 million Clint Capela 1 $22.3 million Bogdan Bogdanović 3 $17.0 million

Should they get there, winning a playoff series in 2024 is highly unlikely at this point, especially with powerhouses like Boston, Milwaukee, or Philadelphia as potential first-round opponents. The focus should be on establishing a future with Young, Johnson, and whomever else the team decides to retain or acquire. Atlanta's biggest problem has been a lack of direction.

Heading into the offseason, the team's priority should be on keeping Young, their franchise player, engaged and equipping him with a mixture of players who are ready to win now. In the meantime, they must decide whether to seek minimal changes or go all-in with a complete roster reconfiguration.