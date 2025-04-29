ITV have broken their silence almost one week after Eni Aluko publicly accused Ian Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits in the women's game. The broadcaster was placed in a difficult situation after two of its regular pundits were involved in a public spat.

The situation even worsened when Wright took to social media to respond to Aluko's comments, with the Arsenal legend refusing to accept the apology that his colleague issued just one day after the initial claims.

Aluko's future on ITV programming was then called into question, with ITV feeling the comments were 'disrespectful' and ill-advised. Now, a spokesperson for the channel has come forward and provided a statement to The Guardian.