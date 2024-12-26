Southampton fell to defeat at home to West Ham United in Ivan Juric's first match as Saints boss on Thursday afternoon, with striker Paul Onuachu producing a dismal display that ought to spell the end of his career on the south coast.

In what was a largely even affair at St. Mary's, Jarrod Bowen scored the game's only goal, poking home from close range following Niclas Fullkrug's flick. The result leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, eight points adrift of 17th-placed Leicester City.

Juric opted to call upon Onuachu from the start, with the Nigerian earning this pleasure for just the second time in the league this season, and the number nine certainly didn't repay the faith shown in him by the Croatian head coach. The lanky forward missed a host of chances, with his general performance lacking the requisite intensity and efficiency.

Onuachu Should be Sold After West Ham Performance

The Saints must cash in to avoid relegation

Signed by Southampton for £19 million in January 2023 after enjoying a number of prolific seasons in Belgium for Genk, 6'7 Onuachu has endured a torrid time in English football. Managing just five Premier League starts since arriving at St. Mary's, prior to today's clash with West Ham, the 30-year-old was shipped out on loan to Trabzonspor for the duration of last season.

It was widely reported over the summer that the Nigeria international would leave in a 'cut-price deal', but the Saints were ultimately unable to facilitate a departure. Previous manager Russell Martin evidently viewed Onuachu as surplus to requirements, and started him in just one league game this term before he was sacked.

However, in Juric's first game in the St. Mary's dugout, he opted to pair the former Midtjylland man with Adam Armstrong up front. The striker certainly didn't justify this selection, failing to convert any of his eight shots, missing three big chances and ultimately ending the game with a 6.3 SofaScore rating.

This dire outing should prompt Juric and the Southampton hierarchy to cash in immediately this winter, and ensure Onuachu plays no role in the team moving forward. Any money made on the outcasted forward can be reinvested, potentially aiding the club in their attempt to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Onuachu's Statistics vs West Ham Minutes Played 90 Shots 8 Expected Goals 0.57 Big Chances Missed 3 Accurate Passes 15/24 (63%) Dribbles Completed 0 (0%) Key Passes 1 Possession Lost 19

All Statistics via SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024