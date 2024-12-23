New Southampton boss Ivan Juric watched on as the Saints laboured to a 0-0 draw against Fulham in west London on Sunday afternoon - and was reportedly impressed with youngster Tyler Dibling for his fearless nature against the Cottagers.

Dibling started in an unusual striker role in the capital alongside Adam Armstrong, though he failed to score in the capital in what was his 11th start in the Premier League this season - but with just a second away point of the campaign, it can be considered a success for the Saints. He was taken off at half-time, but that was enough time for Juric to be impressed by the youngster for his performance at Craven Cottage, with Dibling likely to be a key part of his setup going forward, with his first game landing on Boxing Day.

Juric 'Impressed' By Dibling Key Incident vs Fulham

The youngster was forward-thinking against the Cottagers

The report from The BBC states that Juric 'liked' a run that Dibling made from the halfway line, taking on the Fulham defence before being thwarted by the Cottagers as he moved closer towards goal.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =2nd Goals 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =4th Shots Per Game 0.9 =6th Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 6.48 =4th

Dibling has been one of the few bright sparks for Southampton this season, and although he's only scored once in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on home soil, the winger has excited the home crowd with some dazzling displays on the wing that has seen him become one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Premier League.

Juric will need to use him to his advantage once he comes into the managerial dugout, and having been seen barking orders from the stands in their 0-0 draw in the capital, the Croatian knows what he wants from his players.

Dibling is a raw talent who will need to be nurtured, but at the age of 18, the England youth international has plenty of time to learn from different managerial styles and that willingness to learn will be key for the new boss, who needs players with a 'brave' nature to fire his team up and away from a place in the Championship next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has five goals in 29 appearances for England's youth teams.

With West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brentford in their next three games, there could be a sense of now or never for Juric with his new manager bounce if he is to have any chance of a revival on the south coast - and three losses will all but consign the Saints to rock bottom come the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-12-24.