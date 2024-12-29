Ivan Juric has quickly learned just how tough a job he has on his hands at Southampton after their 2-1 away loss to Crystal Palace (December 29) - the Croatian didn't help himself, though, by dropping Lesley Ugochukwu and leaving his side light in midfield.

Tyler Dibling scored the first goal of Juric's reign with a fine finish in the 14th minute, but the visitors soon came undone at Selhurst Park. Trevoh Chalobah headed home a 31st-minute equaliser before Eberechi Eze hit a winner in the 52nd minute.

Ugochukwu came out of Juric's lineup after starting in a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at St Mary's on Boxing Day. On loan from Chelsea, the £23 million French midfielder arguably had a defensive midfield profile that will have fared better trying to keep Eze quiet.

Eze was a bright spark throughout and caused Joel Aribo and Matheus Fernandes problems in the middle of the park. Ugochukwu was introduced just seconds before Juric's side fell behind.

The Saints were already without their other defensive midfielder, Flynn Downes, who was absent through injury. Juric's midfield lacked a defensive presence and this proved costly as they suffered their 15th defeat of the Premier League season.

Palace were able to control proceedings for the majority of the game and bombarded Aaron Ramsdale's goal. Aribo and Fernandes' defensive vulnerabilities meant the Eagles eased their way through the middle on several occasions.

Ugochukwu Should Have Started Against Palace

The Saints lacked a midfield enforcer

Ugochukwu, 20, may feel aggrieved not to have started after playing the full 90 minutes in the loss to West Ham three days ago. The Saints had better balance once he came on.

The young Frenchman helped put out fires with three tackles and two clearances. He also fared well in possession, making one key pass and won five of eight ground duels. He's been in and out of the starting lineup since joining from Chelsea, starting three of nine league games.

Lesley Ugochukwu vs Crystal Palace Minutes 39' Touches 31 Accurate Passes 18/20 (90%) Key Passes 1 Dribble Attempts (Success) 1 (0) Ground Duels (won) 8 (5) Aerial Duels (won) 1 (0) Clearances 2 Total Tackles 3

Next up for Juric's men is Brentford at St Mary's on January 4, and it's vital they start picking up points as potential relegation looms. They sit rock bottom of the league with just six points from 19 games.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.