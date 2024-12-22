New boss, Ivan Juric, should know he can trust Nathan Wood to start for Southampton, following the Englishman's impressive performance against Fulham.

An especially poor start to the 2024/25 campaign has seen the recently-promoted Saints rock-bottom of the Premier League with just six points from a possible 51. With Russel Martin dismissed from his post, the club top brass have now invested their hopes of top-flight safety in former Roma manager, Juric. It won't be straightforward for the Croatian, given the gap in points to overcome, but he will have a number of talented players at his disposal, including on-form defender, Wood.

Juric Must Trust Wood in Southampton Defense

The 22-year-old shone against Fulham

Managed by interim, Simon Rusk, Southampton managed to secure a point away at Craven Cottage with a 0-0 draw against Fulham - a rare clean sheet for the south coast side and only their second of the season. Shot-stopper, Aaron Rasmdale, enjoyed a strong outing between the sticks, but Nathan Wood stood out in particular for his defensive contributions.

Nathan Wood vs Fulham (22/12/2024) Minutes played 90 Accurate passes 54/57 (95%) Blocks 1 Clearances 6 Interceptions 1 Tackles won 1/2 (50%) Ground duels won 3/5 (60%) Aerial duels won 3/5 (60%) FotMob rating 7.4

With just seven appearances across all competitions since arriving at the St Mary's stadium last summer from Swansea, the 22-year-old was not afforded consistent opportunities under his previous manager, Martin. With Jack Stephens suspended heading into the clash with the Cottagers, Wood was named in a Premier League starting line-up for just the third time this season, and his fortunes should take a turn following his most recent performance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton have conceded 36 goals in the Premier League this season, and only two other teams have managed a worse record than the newly-promoted outfit.

Southampton have ranked among the worst defenses in the league this term and the back-line will be a pressing issue for Juric to resolve. Wood may offer less experience in comparison to the seasoned veterans in the centre-backs department, which includes the likes of Stephens and Jan Bendarek. Nevertheless, he has shown promising signs thus far with his recent form, and he should be one of the first names on the team sheet under the new manager.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 22/12/2024