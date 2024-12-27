Southampton manager Ivan Juric has revealed he is open to giving defender Armel Bella-Kotchap a chance in the first team but insists the opportunity depends on the 23-year-old himself.

The two-cap Germany international has not featured for Southampton since his substitute appearance against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup in August and was left out of Juric’s first Premier League game, a 1-0 home loss to West Ham on Boxing Day.

However, Bella-Kotchap was spotted in the tunnel and near the dugout at St Mary’s on Thursday, and Juric has not ruled out the possibility of him returning to action this season.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, the Croatian coach indicated that the central defender might have an opportunity in a few weeks but must ‘work really hard’ to earn his place:

“It depends on him. I saw him playing two years ago and he was incredible for me. “He started to play in the national team, the German national team. He had potential. Now it's about him. I said to him to work really hard, really, really hard. “We will see in a few weeks if he will be ready. I think Southampton needed him and we have to give him a chance. Now it's only on him. He wants it really.”

Bella-Kotchap, who joined Southampton from VfL Bochum in the summer of 2022, spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and was heavily linked with a departure from St Mary’s this summer.

The 23-year-old came close to returning to Germany six months ago, but a permanent move to Hoffenheim fell through after he reportedly failed his medical.

According to the Daily Echo, Russell Martin froze out the German defender from Southampton's first team after Bella-Kotchap refused to play for the club's under-21s, but he may now get a chance under Juric.

The Croatian tactician, who replaced Martin at St Mary’s last week, signed an 18-month deal with the Saints, marking his third managerial role in less than six months.

Juric left his position as Torino boss in June and was appointed by Roma as Daniele De Rossi’s replacement in September, but his stint at Stadio Olimpico lasted just 12 games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.